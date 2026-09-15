Iranian foreign minister to visit China on Wednesday: Beijing

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Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi will visit Beijing this week and meet with his counterpart Wang Yi, China's foreign ministry said on Tuesday.
The two men -- who also met on the sidelines of the BRICS conference in Delhi last week -- will hold talks on Wednesday, the ministry said, as Beijing seeks to mediate in Iran's months-long war with the United States.
AFP