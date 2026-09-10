China buys 1 million tons of US soybeans ahead of Xi visit, sources say

China bought 14 to 15 cargoes of U.S. soybeans this week, or around 1 million metric tons, four traders told Reuters, as the world's top oilseed buyer steps up purchases ahead of Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to Washington later this month.

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The purchases take China's total U.S. soybean buying to nearly half of the 25 million tons the White House said Beijing had committed to annually through 2028.

Chinese state stockpiler Sinograin booked the cargoes for shipment from U.S. Gulf terminals between December and February, traders said.

Sinograin did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Wednesday reported 340,000 tons of U.S. soybean sales to China and another 100,000 tons to unknown destinations.

Reuters