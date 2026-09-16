Tinci Materials to launch IPO in Hong Kong in fourth quarter

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Syngenta confidentially files for HK IPO, aiming to raise US$5 bln
15-09-2026 14:56 HKT
China's DeepSeek hires dealmaker as CFO ahead of possible IPO
15-09-2026 10:56 HKT
Moonshot AI unveils partner program, driving custom AI integration
10-09-2026 16:54 HKT
Chinese regulators bar low-quality firms from IPO market, FT reports
10-09-2026 15:31 HKT
Tencent-backed Enflame to debut in Shanghai on Friday in $912 million IPO
09-09-2026 20:31 HKT
China's DeepSeek taps CITIC Securities for domestic IPO, sources say
09-09-2026 14:18 HKT