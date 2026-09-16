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FINANCE

Tinci Materials to launch IPO in Hong Kong in fourth quarter

FINANCE
45 mins ago
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Tinci Materials. Photo from official website.
Tinci Materials. Photo from official website.

New energy and advanced materials company Tinci Materials plans to launch its initial public offering in Hong Kong in the fourth quarter of this year to raise US$500 million to US$700 million (HK$3.92 billion to HK$5.49 billion), foreign media reported. 

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Tinci Materials has previously received a filing notice from the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), confirming that it will issue no more than 413 million overseas-listed ordinary shares and list on the Hong Kong Main Board.

JPMorgan Chase, Citic Securities (6030) and GF Securities (1776) are joint sponsors. 

Tinci MaterialsIPO

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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