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FINANCE

China's RoboTechnik to launch US$800 million Hong Kong listing on September 21, sources say

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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Chinese automation equipment maker RoboTechnik Intelligent Technology is set to launch its Hong Kong listing on September 21, seeking to raise about US$800 million, two people with knowledge of the matter said.

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RoboTechnik, which is listed in Shenzhen, makes equipment for photovoltaic cell manufacturing and assembly and testing systems for silicon photonics devices used in optical interconnects for data centres and artificial intelligence infrastructure. 

It plans to price the deal on September 24 and debut on September 29, the sources added.

The size and timetable of the offering could still change depending on market conditions, the sources added. They declined to be named because the matter is private.

RoboTechnik did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment. 

The company is seeking a second listing in Hong Kong to support its overseas expansion and strengthen its position in equipment used in photovoltaic cell manufacturing and silicon photonics, according to its draft prospectus.

The Suzhou-based company plans to use listing proceeds for research and development, factory capacity, global sales and service operations, possible acquisitions and working capital, according to the prospectus.

RoboTechnik reported a net profit of 6.6 million yuan in the first half of 2026, versus a net loss of 33.3 million yuan a year earlier, according to its Shenzhen stock exchange filing. Revenue jumped 144.8 percent to 608.5 million yuan from a year earlier.

Shares of the company in Shenzhen have surged 166 percent year-to-date, giving it a market capitalisation of US$15.5 billion.

Huatai International, Citigroup and Orient Securities or DFZQ are the joint sponsors, according to RoboTechnik's filing.

Huatai and DFZQ did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment. Citi declined to comment.

Reuters


 

IPOChinaRoboTechnik

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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