July export and import volume of goods rise 31.6 pc and 23.6 pc respectively

Hong Kong’s total volume of exports and imports of goods rose 31.6 percent and 23.6 percent year on year respectively, in the month of July, data from the Census and Statistics Department showed.

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In the period, the prices of total exports of goods and imports of goods rose 13.7 percent and 13.6 percent respectively.

Comparing July 2026 with July 2025, increases were recorded for the total export volume to Taiwan (70.3 percent), the USA (64.2 percent), Vietnam (56.4 percent) and the Mainland (34.7 percent). On the other hand, the total export volume to India fell 7.6 percent.

The same period saw increases recorded for the import volume from Korea (89.1 percent), Singapore (23.7 percent), the Mainland (20.1 percent) and Taiwan (7.3 percent). Meanwhile, import volume from Vietnam dropped 7 percent.

Comparing the first seven months of 2026 with the same period last year, the volume of Hong Kong's total exports of goods and imports of goods jumped 29.1 percent and 29.3 percent respectively.