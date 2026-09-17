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FINANCE

HK jobless rate edges up to 3.8pc in June - August

FINANCE
43 mins ago
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Hong Kong's jobless rate rose 0.1 percentage point to 3.8 percent in the three months through August, hitting the highest level since the December 2025 - February 2026 period,  data from the Census and Statistics Department showed on Thursday.

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The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was slightly higher than the market forecast of 3.7 percent.

This follows a steady labour market in the last three-month period, when the figure remained unchanged in May-July from the April-June period,

The latest underemployment rate also jumped to 1.9 percent in June-August from 1.7 percent in the three months till July. 

The number of unemployed persons increased by around 8,200 to 153,900 in the three months ended August, and that of underemployed persons rose by around 5,900 to 72,100.
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Total employment grew by around 4,400 to about 3.65 million in June to August, while the labour force rose by around 12,600 to 3.81 million over the same period.

The unemployment rate increased across most major economic sectors, with more distinct increase observed in the food and beverage service activities sector, the department said.

As to the underemployment rate, increases were mainly seen in the food and beverage service activities sector and construction sector, it added.

Looking ahead, the continued expansion of the local economy is expected to underpin overall labour market conditions, though employment situations across various industries will continue to hinge on their respective business conditions, said Chris Sun Yuk-han, Secretary for Labour and Welfare.

Meanwhile, the potential impacts of evolving external uncertainties on corporate hiring sentiments still warrant attention, Sun added.

joblessunemployment rateunderemployment ratefood and beverage service

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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