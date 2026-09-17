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FINANCE

Chinese youth jobless rate hits one-year high in August

FINANCE
7 mins ago
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A recruiter attends to an applicant at a job fair in Beijing, China March 14, 2026. REUTERS/Florence Lo
A recruiter attends to an applicant at a job fair in Beijing, China March 14, 2026. REUTERS/Florence Lo

China's urban unemployment rate for youths rose to 18.9 percent in August, the worst reading since August 2025 and up from 17.9 percent in July, data released by the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.

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The group consists of 16- to 24-year-olds, excluding students.

For people aged 25 to 29, the unemployment rate was 7.5 percent, up from 7.2 percent in July. The rate for 30- to-59-year-olds was unchanged from July, at 3.9 percent.

Reuters

unemploymentChinayouthstudent

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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