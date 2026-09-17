Chinese youth jobless rate hits one-year high in August

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China's urban unemployment rate for youths rose to 18.9 percent in August, the worst reading since August 2025 and up from 17.9 percent in July, data released by the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.
The group consists of 16- to 24-year-olds, excluding students.
For people aged 25 to 29, the unemployment rate was 7.5 percent, up from 7.2 percent in July. The rate for 30- to-59-year-olds was unchanged from July, at 3.9 percent.
Reuters