logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

US official says upcoming spectrum auctions could generate more than US$100 billion

FINANCE
23 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Signage is seen at the headquarters of the Federal Communications Commission in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 29, 2020. REUTERS
Signage is seen at the headquarters of the Federal Communications Commission in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 29, 2020. REUTERS

Federal Communications Commission Chair Brendan Carr said Wednesday that a series of upcoming wireless spectrum auctions over the next couple of years could generate more than US$100 billion in proceeds. 

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

In July, the US telecom regulator voted to hold a 2027 ​auction of 160 megahertz of mid-band spectrum in the Upper C-Band next year. Carr said the administration is moving to conduct three additional auctions following the C-Band auction, saying it has provided formal notification of the plans with a goal of completing them by the end of 2028.

Carr said there is broader interest in wireless spectrum beyond AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile which provide nearly all mobile phone service in the US, adding the auctions will help spark new competition.

"We're seeing real response in the market in ways that we didn't see just a couple of years ago," Carr said.

In May, the FCC approved EchoStar's US$40 billion sale of wireless spectrum to SpaceX and AT&T and Verizon's 2024 US$1 billion deal to acquire some spectrum assets from US Cellular.

SpaceX acquired spectrum for a Starlink device-to-device service ⁠and other ​offerings. Last week, the FCC said it was moving to open more wireless spectrum for ‌space-based broadband service.

The agency previously approved SpaceX's plan to deploy thousands of additional satellites to allow for next-generation mobile services as well as internet speeds of up to 1 gigabit per second.

On Friday, the Trump administration said it was setting the groundwork for multiple 6G wireless auctions in 2028. The FCC is moving aggressively to auction off large chunks of spectrum to address fast-growing wireless needs and advanced technologies like artificial intelligence, driverless cars, connected sensors and other uses.

"It's more competition. It drives prices down for consumers. It raises money for the Treasury," Carr said, noting that a prior auction raised funds to replace Chinese gear in US networks that raised national security concerns.

A study released by wireless industry association CTIA said in 2025, Americans used 159.3 trillion megabytes of data - 20 percent more data than was used in 2024.

AI is growing three times faster than standard wireless traffic and is expected to make up nearly a third of all broadband traffic by 2034, the CTIA said.

Reuters


 

USauctionsspectrumFCCFederal Communications Commission

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
North Korea's Vice Defence Minister Kim Kang Il looks on before a plenary session at the Beijing Xiangshan Forum in Beijing, China September 17, 2026. REUTERS/Florence Lo
North Korea says US-led arms buildup justifies expanding nuclear force
WORLD
26 mins ago
Shoppers show up early for the Black Friday sales at the King of Prussia shopping mall in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, U.S. November 26, 2021. REUTERS
US retail sales rebound sharply in August
FINANCE
15 hours ago
An employee walks past the logo of SK Hynix at its headquarters in Seongnam, South Korea, April 25, 2016. REUTERS
SK Hynix in talks with Intel about deal to make memory chips in US for the first time, sources say
INNOVATION
15 hours ago
Vietnam's President To Lam arrives to attend the International Summit on Space at the Grand Palais in Paris, France, September 10, 2026. REUTERS/Abdul Saboor/Pool/ File Photo
US, Vietnam firms to sign agreements as To Lam travels to New York, documents show
WORLD
16 hours ago
South Korea's Foreign Minister Cho Hyun attends a meeting with Japan's Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya (not pictured) at Foreign Ministry in Tokyo, Japan July 29, 2025. REUTERS/Issei Kato/Pool/File Photo
Seoul envoy headed for US with deals, Hormuz on agenda
WORLD
21 hours ago
The flags of the United States and China fly from a lamppost in the Chinatown neighborhood of Boston, Massachusetts, U.S., November 1, 2021. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
China warns US space weapons could fuel arms race
CHINA
21 hours ago
U.S. Space Force Guardians assigned to Space Delta 5 monitor computer workstations at Vandenberg Space Force Base, California, U.S., December 18, 2025. U.S. Space Forces/David Dozoretz/Handout via REUTERS
US admission of orbital weapons seen as landmark moment in race with China, Russia
WORLD
22 hours ago
Photo by RONALDO SCHEMIDT / AFP Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves, Hitachi Energy CEO Andreas Schierenbeck, US Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum, US Secretary of Energy Chris Wright and EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin show a signed agreement during a joint US-Japan announcement on investments in American manufacturing, during the second day of the G20 Ministerial Meeting on Energy Abundance in Houston, Texas on September 15, 2026.
US touts its power, avoids Iran war at G20 Energy meeting
WORLD
22 hours ago
Ed Sheeran performs during the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball concert at Madison Square Garden, in New York City, U.S., December 12, 2025. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper
Ed Sheeran says dropping Macklemore from US concert tour was not his decision
WORLD
16-09-2026 09:20 HKT
Luojiashan tanker anchored in Muscat as Iran vows to close the Strait of Hormuz, in Muscat, Oman, March 7, 2026. REUTERS
Oil prices edge higher as attacks, pipeline outage deepen Saudi supply concerns
FINANCE
15-09-2026 21:19 HKT
fb/Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Thailand
Thai King flies own jet to Vietnam for state visit, Queen serves as co-pilot
WORLD
16-09-2026 05:41 HKT
Four arrested over Pokémon card scams involving $101,000
NEWS
15-09-2026 18:26 HKT
Jockey Club cancels September 20 Sha Tin race meeting over Tung Chee-hwa funeral
NEWS
20 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.