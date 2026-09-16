logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
CHINA

China warns US space weapons could fuel arms race

CHINA
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
The flags of the United States and China fly from a lamppost in the Chinatown neighborhood of Boston, Massachusetts, U.S., November 1, 2021. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
The flags of the United States and China fly from a lamppost in the Chinatown neighborhood of Boston, Massachusetts, U.S., November 1, 2021. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

China urged the United States to halt its military build-up in outer space after Washington acknowledged it has weapons deployed in orbit, while Chinese state media warned the move could fuel a global arms race.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said Beijing opposed the weaponization of outer space and turning it into a war zone.

"We urge the U.S. to stop expanding military build-up in outer space, and uphold global strategic stability with concrete actions," Guo told a regular press briefing on Tuesday.

U.S. Secretary of the Air Force Troy Meink said on Monday the United States had "on-orbit space control weapons capable of defending the Joint Force against hostile adversary action", the strongest acknowledgement yet by a Pentagon official of U.S. weapons in orbit. Meink did not identify the weapons.

China's state-backed Global Times said in a report on Tuesday that the disclosure exposed what it called Washington’s pursuit of "space hegemony" and risked fuelling a global space arms race.

Chinese military analyst Song Zhongping told the newspaper the acknowledgement marked a shift from protecting space assets and relying on ground-based counter-space systems toward directly deploying weapons in orbit.

"If the U.S. continues down this path, other countries may be forced to respond," Song said.

Last week, state news agency Xinhua said in an analysis of a U.S. orbital military exercise that Washington's push to weaponize this domain risked creating a "security dilemma", forcing other countries to strengthen counter-space capabilities that the United States would then regard as new threats.

Reuters

ChinaUSspace weaponsarms race

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
South Korea's Foreign Minister Cho Hyun attends a meeting with Japan's Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya (not pictured) at Foreign Ministry in Tokyo, Japan July 29, 2025. REUTERS/Issei Kato/Pool/File Photo
Seoul envoy headed for US with deals, Hormuz on agenda
WORLD
52 mins ago
U.S. Space Force Guardians assigned to Space Delta 5 monitor computer workstations at Vandenberg Space Force Base, California, U.S., December 18, 2025. U.S. Space Forces/David Dozoretz/Handout via REUTERS
US admission of orbital weapons seen as landmark moment in race with China, Russia
WORLD
1 hour ago
Words "AI Artificial Inteligence", keyboard, and a robotic hand in this illustration taken June 5, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
AI is not a 'monopoly of great powers', China's top newspaper says
CHINA
1 hour ago
Photo by RONALDO SCHEMIDT / AFP Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves, Hitachi Energy CEO Andreas Schierenbeck, US Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum, US Secretary of Energy Chris Wright and EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin show a signed agreement during a joint US-Japan announcement on investments in American manufacturing, during the second day of the G20 Ministerial Meeting on Energy Abundance in Houston, Texas on September 15, 2026.
US touts its power, avoids Iran war at G20 Energy meeting
WORLD
2 hours ago
People's Bank of China (PBOC) Governor Pan Gongsheng attends a press conference in Beijing, China September 24, 2024. REUTERS
China's slower loan growth is the new normal, central bank governor says
FINANCE
3 hours ago
Chinese Defence Minister Dong Jun reacts during a welcome ceremony, hosted by Thailand’s Defence Minister Adul Boonthamcharoen, at the Ministry of Defence in Bangkok, Thailand, July 24, 2026. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa/File Photo
China defence minister urges nations to curb regressive historical trends
CHINA
4 hours ago
Ed Sheeran performs during the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball concert at Madison Square Garden, in New York City, U.S., December 12, 2025. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper
Ed Sheeran says dropping Macklemore from US concert tour was not his decision
WORLD
6 hours ago
Luojiashan tanker anchored in Muscat as Iran vows to close the Strait of Hormuz, in Muscat, Oman, March 7, 2026. REUTERS
Oil prices edge higher as attacks, pipeline outage deepen Saudi supply concerns
FINANCE
18 hours ago
Representation of cryptocurrencies are seen in this illustration taken September 10, 2025. REUTERS
US Senate to vote on advancing landmark crypto bill
FINANCE
19 hours ago
This handout photograph taken on September 12, 2026 and released by the Indian Press Information Bureau (PIB) shows China's President Xi Jinping (4R) alongside Foreign Minister Wang Yi (3R) speaking during a bilateral meeting with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (not pictured) on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on September 12, 2026. (Photo by Handout / Indian Press Information Bureau (PIB) / AFP)
Iranian foreign minister to visit China on Wednesday: Beijing
CHINA
22 hours ago
fb/Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Thailand
Thai King flies own jet to Vietnam for state visit, Queen serves as co-pilot
WORLD
9 hours ago
logo
(Video) Man arrested in Central over suspected indecent assault near Lan Kwai Fong
NEWS
20 hours ago
Over $206,000 in valuables stolen from Deep Water Bay flat, police hunt for 42-year-old maid
NEWS
15-09-2026 01:03 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.