logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

US retail sales rebound sharply in August

FINANCE
54 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Shoppers show up early for the Black Friday sales at the King of Prussia shopping mall in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, U.S. November 26, 2021. REUTERS
Shoppers show up early for the Black Friday sales at the King of Prussia shopping mall in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, U.S. November 26, 2021. REUTERS

U.S. retail sales rebounded more than expected in August as households stepped up purchases of motor vehicles and stocked up for the new school year, reinforcing the economy's resilience even as consumers grow more anxious about high inflation.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Retail sales jumped 1.2 percent last month after a revised 0.5 percent drop in July, which was the first decline in nine months, the Commerce Department's Census Bureau said on Wednesday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast retail sales, which are mostly goods and are not adjusted for inflation, rebounding 0.8 percent after a previously reported 0.6 percent drop in July. Estimates ranged from as low as a 0.2 percent gain to as high as a 1.1 percent increase.

Last month's increase also partially reflected higher gasoline prices, which lifted receipts at service stations.

Households have continued to spend despite stubbornly high inflation because of the oil price shock and supply chain strains from the U.S.-led war with Iran. Consumers have, however, become more selective and are seeking lower-priced goods. Consumer sentiment deteriorated this month.

Spending is being supported by steady wage growth and recent stock market gains. Households are also saving less and tapping into their nest eggs. The strength in retail sales, together with elevated price pressures and a labor market that is regaining its poise after wobbling through much of summer, further strengthens financial market expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates later on Wednesday.

Retail sales excluding automobiles, gasoline, building materials and food services surged 1.4 percent last month after an unrevised 0.4 percent decline in July. Economists had forecast these so-called core retail sales, which correspond most closely with the consumer spending component of gross domestic product, rising 0.4 percent.

Economic growth estimates for the third quarter currently exceed a 2.0 percent annualized rate. The economy grew at a 1.5 percent pace last quarter.

Reuters

retail salesUS

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
An employee walks past the logo of SK Hynix at its headquarters in Seongnam, South Korea, April 25, 2016. REUTERS
SK Hynix in talks with Intel about deal to make memory chips in US for the first time, sources say
INNOVATION
1 hour ago
Vietnam's President To Lam arrives to attend the International Summit on Space at the Grand Palais in Paris, France, September 10, 2026. REUTERS/Abdul Saboor/Pool/ File Photo
US, Vietnam firms to sign agreements as To Lam travels to New York, documents show
WORLD
2 hours ago
South Korea's Foreign Minister Cho Hyun attends a meeting with Japan's Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya (not pictured) at Foreign Ministry in Tokyo, Japan July 29, 2025. REUTERS/Issei Kato/Pool/File Photo
Seoul envoy headed for US with deals, Hormuz on agenda
WORLD
7 hours ago
The flags of the United States and China fly from a lamppost in the Chinatown neighborhood of Boston, Massachusetts, U.S., November 1, 2021. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
China warns US space weapons could fuel arms race
CHINA
7 hours ago
U.S. Space Force Guardians assigned to Space Delta 5 monitor computer workstations at Vandenberg Space Force Base, California, U.S., December 18, 2025. U.S. Space Forces/David Dozoretz/Handout via REUTERS
US admission of orbital weapons seen as landmark moment in race with China, Russia
WORLD
7 hours ago
Photo by RONALDO SCHEMIDT / AFP Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves, Hitachi Energy CEO Andreas Schierenbeck, US Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum, US Secretary of Energy Chris Wright and EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin show a signed agreement during a joint US-Japan announcement on investments in American manufacturing, during the second day of the G20 Ministerial Meeting on Energy Abundance in Houston, Texas on September 15, 2026.
US touts its power, avoids Iran war at G20 Energy meeting
WORLD
8 hours ago
Ed Sheeran performs during the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball concert at Madison Square Garden, in New York City, U.S., December 12, 2025. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper
Ed Sheeran says dropping Macklemore from US concert tour was not his decision
WORLD
12 hours ago
Luojiashan tanker anchored in Muscat as Iran vows to close the Strait of Hormuz, in Muscat, Oman, March 7, 2026. REUTERS
Oil prices edge higher as attacks, pipeline outage deepen Saudi supply concerns
FINANCE
15-09-2026 21:19 HKT
Representation of cryptocurrencies are seen in this illustration taken September 10, 2025. REUTERS
US Senate to vote on advancing landmark crypto bill
FINANCE
15-09-2026 19:35 HKT
US dollar banknotes are seen in this illustration taken March 10, 2023. REUTERS
Bonds slump as US 10-year Treasury yields hit highest since 2007 
FINANCE
15-09-2026 15:06 HKT
fb/Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Thailand
Thai King flies own jet to Vietnam for state visit, Queen serves as co-pilot
WORLD
16 hours ago
Four arrested over Pokémon card scams involving $101,000
NEWS
15-09-2026 18:26 HKT
Chinese freediving instructor arrested in Indonesia for hunting and eating protected sea turtle
WORLD
15-09-2026 17:20 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.