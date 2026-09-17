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FINANCE

Foreign holdings of US Treasuries in July down for 2nd straight month, data shows

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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US dollar banknotes are seen in this illustration taken March 10, 2023. REUTERS
US dollar banknotes are seen in this illustration taken March 10, 2023. REUTERS

Foreign holdings of US Treasuries declined for a second straight month in July, data from theTreasury Department showed on Wednesday, led by declines in holdings from Japan and China.

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Holdings of US Treasuries slid to US$9.248 trillion in July from US$9.298 trillion in the previous month. But compared with a year earlier, Treasuries owned by foreigners were up 1.5 percent.

Here are some details:

* Japan holdings fell to US$1.104 trillion in July, down 1.1 percent from US$1.117 trillion in June. Its holdings dropped for a third straight month. It remained, however, the biggest non-US holder of US Treasuries, with holdings hitting a peak of US$1.325 trillion in November 2021.

* The United Kingdom, the second-largest foreign holder of Treasuries, showed a 6.2 percent increase in holdings to US$998.3 billion in July from US$939.9 billion the previous month. The UK is widely viewed as a major custody hub for global investors and its flows are often considered as a proxy for hedge fund positioning.

* China's hoard of Treasuries dropped 2.4 percent to US$618 billion in July from US$633.4 billion in June, falling for second consecutive month. China's holdings in July were the lowest since September 2008, when these tumbled to US$618.2 billion.

* China is still the third-largest non-US holder of Treasuries. Its July holdings have fallen by more than 11 percent on a year-on-year basis.

* On a transaction basis, July saw Treasury outflows of US$3.6 billion, from an inflow of US$6.2 billion in June.

* US corporate bonds posted inflows of US$26.9 billion, down from US$39.4 billion in June.

* US equity inflows dropped sharply in July to US$3.7 billion, from US$181.6 billion in June.

* Overall net capital inflows for July were US$83.7 billion, down from US$135.5 billion the previous month. 

 

Reuters


 

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𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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