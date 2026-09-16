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WORLD

Seoul envoy headed for US with deals, Hormuz on agenda

WORLD
52 mins ago
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South Korea's Foreign Minister Cho Hyun attends a meeting with Japan's Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya (not pictured) at Foreign Ministry in Tokyo, Japan July 29, 2025. REUTERS/Issei Kato/Pool/File Photo
South Korea's Foreign Minister Cho Hyun attends a meeting with Japan's Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya (not pictured) at Foreign Ministry in Tokyo, Japan July 29, 2025. REUTERS/Issei Kato/Pool/File Photo

Seoul's top diplomat is set to meet his US counterpart in Washington this week, officials said Wednesday, with billions in deals and a possible Hormuz deployment on the agenda.

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Foreign Minister Cho Hyun is due to depart on Thursday for a trip that will run until Saturday, and includes talks with Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Seoul's foreign ministry said.

South Korea committed to $350 billion in US investments under a deal struck last year to avoid the worst of President Donald Trump's tariffs, but specific projects and final terms were still being negotiated.

Seoul is also weighing a possible military deployment to the strategic Strait of Hormuz, which has become a central point of contention in the war Israel and the United States launched on Iran.

Trump has heavily pressured ally South Korea to help, but Iran has warned Seoul to stay out of the key waterway.

"The two sides will discuss a wide range of issues, including South Korea-US relations, the Korean Peninsula and regional and global issues," Seoul's foreign ministry said.

AFP

Seoul envoyUSdealsHormuzagenda

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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