logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
CHINA

EU chief warns China 'we will use all tools' to rebalance trade

CHINA
59 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
EU and Chinese flags are seen in this illustration taken, March 20, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
EU and Chinese flags are seen in this illustration taken, March 20, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

The EU's trade talks with China must deliver results, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday, warning the bloc would "use all tools at our disposal to rebalance our relationship".

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

"Our trade deficit with China is now one billion euros a day. It has reached a tipping point. Some say the second China shock is looming. But it's already here," she said during a keynote speech to the European Parliament in Strasbourg.

"This is unsustainable and this is why we are engaged in a dialogue with China to rebalance our trade. But this dialogue must now lead to results."

Von der Leyen said: "Let me be clear: we will use all the tools at our disposal to rebalance our relationship."

"Words are good. But deeds are better."

The EU has been in talks with China since the summer to address its trade imbalance.

EU leaders have tasked von der Leyen's commission to prepare new tools to protect the bloc's industries.

The 27-country European Union's trade deficit in goods with China hit around 360 billion euros in 2025, meaning the EU imported way more from the Asian nation than it exported there.

Von der Leyen said the EU would step up efforts to cut its "dangerous dependencies" on China for many critical raw materials.

She said Europe would establish a "new European Corporation on critical raw materials" to help obtain and stockpile what the continent needs.

AFP

EU chiefChinarebalancetrade

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi during a meeting in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia July 9, 2022. Stefani Reynolds/Pool via REUTERS
China FM says willing to 'safeguard' Iran's rights
CHINA
1 hour ago
This photo taken on Sept. 4, 2026 shows vessels taking part in a comprehensive navigation drill on the Pinglu Canal in Qinzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)
China opens major canal linking landlocked regions to sea
CHINA
2 hours ago
The flags of the United States and China fly from a lamppost in the Chinatown neighborhood of Boston, Massachusetts, U.S., November 1, 2021. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
China warns US space weapons could fuel arms race
CHINA
4 hours ago
U.S. Space Force Guardians assigned to Space Delta 5 monitor computer workstations at Vandenberg Space Force Base, California, U.S., December 18, 2025. U.S. Space Forces/David Dozoretz/Handout via REUTERS
US admission of orbital weapons seen as landmark moment in race with China, Russia
WORLD
4 hours ago
Words "AI Artificial Inteligence", keyboard, and a robotic hand in this illustration taken June 5, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
AI is not a 'monopoly of great powers', China's top newspaper says
CHINA
4 hours ago
People's Bank of China (PBOC) Governor Pan Gongsheng attends a press conference in Beijing, China September 24, 2024. REUTERS
China's slower loan growth is the new normal, central bank governor says
FINANCE
6 hours ago
Chinese Defence Minister Dong Jun reacts during a welcome ceremony, hosted by Thailand’s Defence Minister Adul Boonthamcharoen, at the Ministry of Defence in Bangkok, Thailand, July 24, 2026. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa/File Photo
China defence minister urges nations to curb regressive historical trends
CHINA
7 hours ago
Teenagers look at their mobile phone screens during an interview with Reuters about the bill aimed at banning the use of social networks for those under 15 and mobile phones in high schools from the start of the 2026 school year, in Paris, France, February 20, 2026. REUTERS/Manuel Ausloos/File Photo
Countries move to ban social media for children
WORLD
7 hours ago
This handout photograph taken on September 12, 2026 and released by the Indian Press Information Bureau (PIB) shows China's President Xi Jinping (4R) alongside Foreign Minister Wang Yi (3R) speaking during a bilateral meeting with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (not pictured) on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on September 12, 2026. (Photo by Handout / Indian Press Information Bureau (PIB) / AFP)
Iranian foreign minister to visit China on Wednesday: Beijing
CHINA
15-09-2026 16:39 HKT
The national flag of the People's Republic of China flutters in the wind at Tiananmen Square, ahead of the annual meeting of the National People Congress (NPC), which begins this week, in Beijing, China, March 3, 2026. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Goldman Sachs slashes China's full-year GDP forecast to 4.5pc
FINANCE
15-09-2026 16:02 HKT
fb/Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Thailand
Thai King flies own jet to Vietnam for state visit, Queen serves as co-pilot
WORLD
12 hours ago
Four arrested over Pokémon card scams involving $101,000
NEWS
15-09-2026 18:26 HKT
logo
(Video) Man arrested in Central over suspected indecent assault near Lan Kwai Fong
NEWS
23 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.