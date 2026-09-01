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WORLD

Trump administration plans $4 million for right-wing media in Europe, sources say

WORLD
2 hours ago
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U.S. President Donald Trump gestures as he delivers remarks on the "Trump Accounts" tax-advantaged investment program at Wheeler High School in Marietta, Georgia, U.S., July 22, 2026. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
U.S. President Donald Trump gestures as he delivers remarks on the "Trump Accounts" tax-advantaged investment program at Wheeler High School in Marietta, Georgia, U.S., July 22, 2026. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

President Donald Trump's administration is planning to spend $4 million to bolster right-wing media in Europe, part of a package of at least $25 million for civil society groups working on conservative causes in the region, according to four people familiar with the funding.

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The grants risk deepening tensions between the Trump administration and European governments, some of which have already accused Washington of interfering in their domestic politics.

The U.S. State Department's Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights and Labor (DRL) says the funding is meant to strengthen transatlantic ties and promote free speech. It comes as European countries prepare for elections over the next couple of years, and as the Trump administration openly backs Europe's populist right-wing and far-right parties.

The State Department notified Congress of its intent to allocate these funds on August 21, according to the people, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the plans.

Three million dollars were earmarked for a program to "document and analyze democratic backsliding in Europe as it relates to mass and illegal migration, the independent media landscape, and legislative agendas by supranational entities," according to the people.

Another $1 million aims to create a consortium of independent journalists covering issues including national sovereignty, natural rights, and religious freedom in Europe, they added.

Reuters could not determine which organizations or journalists are likely to receive grants.

A State Department spokesperson said that the DRL does not fund political parties and that the Trump administration remains committed to defending democracy and human rights around the world, including in Europe.

The European Commission did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

 

FOCUS ON CONSERVATIVE VOICES

The Trump administration has largely moved away from the traditional U.S. promotion of democracy and human rights, focusing instead on economic and trade issues.

It has also been advocating for selective causes, particularly those linked to right-wing politicians and what it sees as a muzzling of conservative voices online.

Around $10 million of funding has already been made public through three State Department notices for applicants in July and August. The August 21 funding notification is part of an additional at least $15 million, bringing the total grant amount to Europe-related work up to a minimum of $25 million.

The funding has prompted a backlash from some European capitals.

"France and the Europeans will not tolerate any attempt at foreign interference in their electoral processes, regardless of where it comes from," French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot wrote on X in July, in response to the funding announcements.

The Europe grants are part of a bigger funding proposal from the State Department totaling nearly $180 million that includes a mix of programs, including grants on documenting "abuses" against South African minority communities and supporting civil society to counter "judicial overreach and censorship" in Brazil.

The funding package includes numerous grants for traditional democracy promotion focusing on oppressive governments such as China and North Korea.

The funding is expected to be finalized by the end of September, three people familiar with the efforts said.

Reuters

Trump administrationright-wing mediaEurope

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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