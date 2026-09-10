US grant for MAGA-aligned groups in Europe excludes French applicants over election fears

A U.S. grant program for organisations pursuing Trump administration priorities in Europe will exclude French groups because of sensitivities over allegations of foreign interference ahead of next year's presidential election, according to two sources.

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The decision has already been communicated to French officials, one of the sources said. It reflects a recognition in Washington that funding MAGA-aligned organisations in France could jeopardise extensive economic ties between both countries.

U.S. President Donald Trump's administration has sought to support far-right parties across Europe, accusing the continent's centrist leaders of overseeing "civilizational erasure" and "the subversion of democratic processes."

The U.S. State Department's Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor (DRL) grant program offers between $1 million and $3 million to organizations seeking "to strengthen and develop democratic resilience, rule of law, freedom of speech and freedom of the press, and the defense of human rights in Europe," according to DRL's July 13 funding guidelines.

Eligible groups may also focus on "national sovereignty, migration, censorship, and lawfare challenges."

France, which faces a presidential election next April-May that could hand power to Marine Le Pen's far-right National Rally (RN), has grown increasingly worried about potential U.S. interference in the vote. The RN has pledged a constitutional reform to ramp up deportations, restrict birthright citizenship and give French nationals priority access to public services.

In July, just days after DRL published its funding announcement, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot reacted angrily on X, writing: "France and the Europeans will not tolerate any attempt at foreign interference in their electoral processes, regardless of where it comes from."

One French applicant, who declined to be named, said they had sought $1 million for their organisation's work on anti-censorship and freedom of speech initiatives. They were recently informed that French groups would be excluded because of concerns over foreign interference.

According to the source, U.S. officials were particularly concerned that U.S.-funded activities could conflict with a proposed French law that would strengthen penalties for online disinformation and foreign interference in democratic processes. The fast-tracked, government-backed bill is currently before the Senate.

Although DRL's August deadline has now passed, the source said they may relocate their organization, potentially to Brussels, to qualify for future funding opportunities.

A State Department spokesperson declined to answer whether French groups were now excluded, saying "programs are still in active deliberation," and adding "we do not comment on private diplomatic discussions."

France's foreign ministry did not respond.

STRAINED FRANCO-AMERICAN RELATIONS

Although several senior MAGA officials within the State Department have sought a tougher line on France over freedom of speech and tech regulation, sources say they have faced pushback from other U.S. officials who fret about negative repercussions for U.S. companies with significant operations in France.

The United States is France's top foreign investor, with $107.9 billion invested in the French economy in 2024, while the two nations traded $160.9 billion in goods and services that year, according to U.S. government data.

Still, diplomatic relations are at a low ebb.

On top of lingering issues over tariffs, the Iran war and threats to European sovereignty, Washington has yet to accredit France's next U.S. ambassador following public French criticism of the United States' human rights record.

French officials have been irked by U.S. Ambassador to Paris Charles Kushner, whose son Jared is married ​to Trump's daughter Ivanka. He has twice failed to respond to summonses in Paris following diplomatic incidents.

They were also upset when DRL officials travelled to Paris last year to support Le Pen after a court barred her from office as part of a drive against alleged "lawfare" against conservatives.

Reuters