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FINANCE

Investor confidence in Hong Kong remains strong as Investor Confidence Index stands at 68

FINANCE
47 mins ago
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Investor confidence in Hong Kong remains strong, a survey from Dah Sing Banking (2356) found, with the Investor Confidence Index remaining at 68, , broadly in line with last year’s level.

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Conducted in August 2026, the survey tracked changes in sentiment and behavior of 608 respondents aged 20 and above, under different market conditions through interviews with investors of profiles comparable to last year's sample. The survey covered mass investors (liquid assets below HK$1 million), affluent investors (HK$1 million to HK$8 million) and high-value investors (above HK$8 million).

Respondents who were confident about market conditions over the next 12 months expected an average investment return of 7.7 percent. Affluent and high-value investors demonstrated stronger confidence than mass investors, with the confidence index among high-value investors reaching 75.

As high as 88 percent of respondents indicated that they would maintain or increase their investment allocation over the next 12 months.

Equities continued to be the most favored asset class, with 56 percent of respondents confident of generating positive returns from equities over the next 12 months. Respondents also expected the Hang Seng Index and the S&P 500 Index to rise by 15 percent and 17 percent respectively from benchmark levels 1 over the coming 12 months.

Technology-related opportunities remained the area of greatest interest in terms of investment themes for the second consecutive year, with 58 percent of respondents indicating an interest in related investment opportunities. 

Meanwhile, 49 percent of respondents expressed concerns over high valuations of AI-related assets, while 46 percent were concerned about geopolitical risks and 38 percent about economic slowdown.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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