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FINANCE

Hong Kong stocks narrow losses to close down 148 points

FINANCE
49 mins ago

by

Gloria Leung

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Hong Kong stocks narrowed some losses by closing down 148 points.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index fell 148 points, or 0.6 percent, to 24,805 points.

The full-day market turnover was HK$228 billion.

Tech gauge slipped 0.23 percent to 4,320 points.

Tech majors delivered mixed performance. Alibaba (9988) rose 0.56 percent. Tencent (0700) and JD.com went up by 0.66 percent, and Xiaomi (1810) increased 1.7 percent. In contrast, Lenovo (0992) dropped 2.98 percent.

Meanwhile, Minimax (0100) dipped 7.53 percent, and its rival Knowledge Atlas Technology (2513), or Zhipu AI, dropped 3.17 percent.

Mining companies came under pressure, with CMOC (3993) declining 7.7 percent as the worst-performing blue chip, while Zijin Mining (2899) plummeted 6.75 percent. Gold shares Laopu Gold (6181) and Chow Tai Fook (1929) also decreased 4.6 percent and 2.26 percent.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index fell 46 points, or 1.18 percent, to 3,888 points. The Shenzhen Stock Exchange Composite Index also fell 1.08 percent to 13,471 points.

Hong KongHang Seng IndexHSItechSSESZSE

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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