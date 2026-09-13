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China's Z.AI raises US$5 billion from new share, convertible bond sales, filing shows

FINANCE
5 mins ago
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The logo of Chinese artificial intelligence company Zhipu AI at its headquarters during a government-organised media tour in Beijing, China June 25, 2026. REUTERS
The logo of Chinese artificial intelligence company Zhipu AI at its headquarters during a government-organised media tour in Beijing, China June 25, 2026. REUTERS

Beijing-based artificial intelligence company Z.AI (2513) raised a total of US$5 billion (HK$39 billion) from a Hong Kong share placement of about US$2 billion and a concurrent convertible bond sale of about US$3 billion, the company said in a Hong Kong stock exchange filing on Sunday.

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Z.AI launched the sales on Friday, offering 21.97 million new Hong Kong shares at HK$714 each, a 10 percent discount to Friday's closing price of HK$793.

The company also raised 20.14 billion yuan (HK$23.55 billion) of zero-coupon bonds due in September 2027, the filing showed. The yuan-denominated bonds will be settled in U.S. dollars.

The bonds were issued at 100.5 percent of their face value, the filing showed. The initial conversion price is HK$892.50, a 25 percent premium to the HK$714 share placement price.

Z.AI can redeem all, but not part, of the bonds from February 18, 2027, if its shares trade at or above 130 percent of the conversion price for 20 out of 30 trading days, according to the sheet.

About 60 percent of the net proceeds will be used for research and development of the company’s next-generation models and its fully self-training system, Z.AI said in the filing.

Another 15 percent of the proceeds will be for the company's expansion plans while the rest will be used to optimize its capital structure, replenish working capital for daily operations and for other general corporate purposes, according to the filing.

The fundraising comes as Chinese AI developers seek capital for the costly computing infrastructure and talent needed to compete with larger U.S. rivals.

Z.AI, formerly known as Zhipu AI, went public in Hong Kong in January and raised about US$4 billion in a follow-on share sale in July.

Reuters
 

Zhipu AIZ.AI

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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