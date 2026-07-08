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INNOVATION

Zhipu AI explores custom chips tailored for its GLM models 

INNOVATION
33 mins ago
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This multiple exposure picture illustration shows a mobile phone's screen showing the logo of Chinese AI Zhipu in Beijing on January 21, 2026. AFP.
This multiple exposure picture illustration shows a mobile phone's screen showing the logo of Chinese AI Zhipu in Beijing on January 21, 2026. AFP.

China's Knowledge Atlas Technology (2513), or known as Zhipu AI, is in early discussions with domestic chip designers to explore building a custom AI processor for its GLM model family, with the move coming amid surging demand and tightening US control, The Information reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

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The report mentioned that since the GLM-5.2 model was launched last month, it has experienced rapid growth, with daily token usage surging by as much as 27 times during its first week. Meanwhile, US export restrictions have caused difficulties for Chinese labs sourcing Nvidia’s most capable chips.

The Beijing-based tech firm has not yet selected a partner, and conversations remain in the early stages. 

The project could take over two years, requiring Zhipu to build a semiconductor team, run the chip through design and testing cycles, and adapt its software stack to leverage the new hardware.

Its share price surged over 13 percent on Wednesday, closing at HK$1,825.

 

Zhipu AIGLM model

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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