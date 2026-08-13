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FINANCE

MSCI to add Z.AI to MSCI China Index

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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This multiple exposure picture illustration shows a mobile phone's screen showing the logo of Chinese AI Zhipu in Beijing on January 21, 2026. AFP.
This multiple exposure picture illustration shows a mobile phone's screen showing the logo of Chinese AI Zhipu in Beijing on January 21, 2026. AFP.

MSCI will add Z.AI (2513) to the MSCI China Index, the index provider said on Thursday.

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The Chinese artificial intelligence startup also entered as the largest new constituent by market capitalization in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index, followed by Taiwan's Nanya Technology and Shenzhen-listed Dingtai High-Tech.

The MSCI China Index is nested within the MSCI Emerging Markets Index.

In the latest equity index review, MSCI plans to add 33 stocks to the MSCI China Index, spanning semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, new materials, precision manufacturing, and other sectors.

Meanwhile, it will remove 32 names, including China Vanke A, GCL Technology (3800),  Kingdee International Software (0268), Hesai (2525), and Pony AI (2026), from the MSCI China Index.

All adjustments will take effect after the market close on August 31.

MSCIZ.AIMSCI China

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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