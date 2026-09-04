Wall St subdued after jobs report fuels rate-hike bets

Wall Street's main indexes were muted at the open on Friday after a stronger-than-expected jobs reading prompted investors to amplify bets the Federal Reserve could hike interest rates this month.

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The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 101.2 points, or 0.19 percent, at the open to 53,584.89. The S&P 500 rose 2.5 points, or 0.03 percent, at the open to 7,750.19, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 3.8 points, or 0.01 percent, to 26,587.896.

Reuters