Wall St subdued after jobs report fuels rate-hike bets

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Wall Street's main indexes were muted at the open on Friday after a stronger-than-expected jobs reading prompted investors to amplify bets the Federal Reserve could hike interest rates this month.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 101.2 points, or 0.19 percent, at the open to 53,584.89. The S&P 500 rose 2.5 points, or 0.03 percent, at the open to 7,750.19, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 3.8 points, or 0.01 percent, to 26,587.896.
Reuters