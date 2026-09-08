Wall St mixed at open as Gulf tensions send oil to over six-week high

Wall Street's main indexes were mixed at open on Tuesday as fresh hostilities in the Middle East pushed oil prices to their highest since late July, while markets awaited inflation data due later this week.

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The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 303.8 points, or 0.57 percent, at the open to 53,110.45. The S&P 500 slipped 0.8 points, or 0.01 percent, to 7,717.81, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 21.6 points, or 0.08 percent, to 26,528.571.

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