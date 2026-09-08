Wall St mixed at open as Gulf tensions send oil to over six-week high

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Wall St subdued after jobs report fuels rate-hike bets
04-09-2026 21:46 HKT
Wall St opens higher after Fed's Waller signals patience on rate policy
03-09-2026 21:53 HKT
US stock indexes open lower as high yields, oil prices dent sentiment
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Wall St opens lower as Middle East clashes send oil prices up
31-08-2026 21:36 HKT
Wall Street opens subdued ahead of Warsh's speech
28-08-2026 21:41 HKT
Nasdaq leads Wall St after Nvidia quells AI fears
27-08-2026 21:34 HKT
Wall St slips at open after inflation data; Nvidia in focus
26-08-2026 21:38 HKT
Five things to know about Anthropic ahead of Wall Street debut
26-08-2026 14:38 HKT
Wall St opens higher as tech stocks rebound before Nvidia results, data
25-08-2026 21:38 HKT
HKO warns super El Nino to peak by Dec after record cyclones
07-09-2026 20:08 HKT
Woman finds live baby rat in takeaway satay beef noodles in Kwai Chung
07-09-2026 17:23 HKT