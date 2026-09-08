logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Wall St mixed at open as Gulf tensions send oil to over six-week high

FINANCE
12 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

Wall Street's main indexes were mixed at open on Tuesday as fresh hostilities in the Middle East pushed oil prices to their highest since late July, while markets awaited inflation data due later this week.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 303.8 points, or 0.57 percent, at the open to 53,110.45. The S&P 500 slipped 0.8 points, or 0.01 percent, to 7,717.81, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 21.6 points, or 0.08 percent, to 26,528.571.

Reutes

Wall StreetDow Jones Industrial AverageS&P 500Nasdaq Composite

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
A trader works on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., January 13, 2026. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Wall St subdued after jobs report fuels rate-hike bets
FINANCE
04-09-2026 21:46 HKT
A trader works on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., April 23, 2026. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Wall St opens higher after Fed's Waller signals patience on rate policy
FINANCE
03-09-2026 21:53 HKT
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York on July 23, 2026. AFP
S&P 500, Dow post slim gains at open as Iran tensions clash with AI optimism
FINANCE
02-09-2026 21:41 HKT
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on July 23, 2026 in New York. AFP
US stock indexes open lower as high yields, oil prices dent sentiment
FINANCE
01-09-2026 21:45 HKT
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) at the closing bell, in New York City on July 23, 2026. AFP
Wall St opens lower as Middle East clashes send oil prices up
FINANCE
31-08-2026 21:36 HKT
Wall Street opens subdued ahead of Warsh's speech
FINANCE
28-08-2026 21:41 HKT
Nasdaq leads Wall St after Nvidia quells AI fears
FINANCE
27-08-2026 21:34 HKT
A Wall Street sign hangs in front of a US Flag outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo
Wall St slips at open after inflation data; Nvidia in focus
FINANCE
26-08-2026 21:38 HKT
Anthropic logo in this illustration taken June 5, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Five things to know about Anthropic ahead of Wall Street debut
WORLD
26-08-2026 14:38 HKT
Wall St opens higher as tech stocks rebound before Nvidia results, data
FINANCE
25-08-2026 21:38 HKT
(File Photo)
HKO warns super El Nino to peak by Dec after record cyclones
NEWS
07-09-2026 20:08 HKT
A man films passengers exiting a barrier gate at Tsim Sha Tsui MTR Station. (Threads video screenshot)
Group of 36 suspected of gate-crashing at Tsim Sha Tsui MTR Station
NEWS
10 hours ago
Woman finds live baby rat in takeaway satay beef noodles in Kwai Chung
NEWS
07-09-2026 17:23 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.