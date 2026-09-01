logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Japan to relax overtime regulation under workaholic PM

WORLD
29 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Photo by YUICHI YAMAZAKI / AFP A man sleeps on a chair inside a commercial facility in Tokyo on September 1, 2026.
Photo by YUICHI YAMAZAKI / AFP A man sleeps on a chair inside a commercial facility in Tokyo on September 1, 2026.

Japan will ease overtime regulation starting Tuesday in a move meant to help spur economic growth but criticised as a relapse into the country's ingrained workaholic culture.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The move comes after the government led by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi -- a self-proclaimed workaholic -- adopted a growth strategy in July calling for revisions to the current oversight of work hours.

The change in part reflects calls from certain business sectors for more flexible work styles as they grapple with a deepening labour shortage.

Roughly 40 percent of businesses in Japan are operating under specific labour-management agreements that legally allow monthly overtime of up to 100 hours, according to the labour ministry.

But those companies were still advised by authorities to cap overtime at 45 hours each month, with that guidance considered on par with regulation.

That was because exceeding that threshold can increase risks for so-called "karoshi", or deaths from overwork, a labour ministry official told AFP.

Under the new rule that took effect Tuesday, labour standards inspection offices will no longer pressure businesses into the 45-hour cap.

A Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry survey showed in May that this pressure was "restricting" activity of around 20 percent of Japan's small and mid-sized businesses, especially in short-staffed industries such as construction, transport and hospitality.

Critics, however, said the move reversed steps taken by Japan to modernise its corporate culture long centred around marathon work hours.

Once a bastion for "corporate warriors" fiercely devoted to their jobs, the country has in recent years ratcheted up efforts toward a better work-life balance, especially after the 2015 suicide of an exhausted 24-year-old employee at advertising giant Dentsu.

"This is an unacceptable shift away from, and abolition of, the policy that urged companies to shorten work hours," the National Confederation of Trade Unions in Tokyo, commonly known as Zenroren, said in a statement.

The labour ministry stresses that it will keep tabs on companies to ensure they take measures to protect the wellbeing of employees.

It will "continue to provide the necessary guidance if there is a high risk that health problems caused by excessive work may arise," the ministry said in a statement.

AFP

Japanovertime regulationworkaholicPM

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
South Korean won, Chinese yuan and Japanese yen notes are seen on U.S. 100 dollar notes in this picture illustration taken in Seoul, South Korea, December 15, 2015. REUTERS
Global bond rout deepens as Japan yield hits key threshold
FINANCE
1 hour ago
Photo by HARUMI OZAWA / AFP This frame grab from an AFP TV video shows a small female black bear being illuminated by a flashlight while caught in a bear trap as scientists collect blood and fur samples in Ina, Nagano Prefecture, on July 14, 2026, before releasing the animal back into the wild.
In Japan's mountains, a different way to manage bears
WORLD
5 hours ago
Yen sinks to four-decade low as dollar gets yields boost
Japan, US agree orderly yen movement key for market stability, finance minister says
FINANCE
6 hours ago
Photo by PRABIN RANABHAT / AFP Nepal Armed Police Force (APF) personnel sort relief supplies for flood victims in Nepal's Rasuwa district on August 31, 2026.
Nepal PM demands climate action after Himalayan disaster
WORLD
6 hours ago
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent gestures, as finance ministers and central bank governors from G20 countries meet in Asheville, North Carolina, U.S., August 31, 2026. REUTERS/Sam Wolfe
Bessent expects Japan to take action to boost yen, signals BOJ rate-hike chance
FINANCE
7 hours ago
U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent listens during a roundtable meeting at the U.S. Treasury Department on May 29, 2025 in Washington, DC. AFP
Bessent says yen moves 'pretty contained' and not disorderly
FINANCE
31-08-2026 10:12 HKT
Banknotes of Japanese yen are seen in this illustration picture taken September 22, 2022. REUTERS
Japan 2-year yields rise to 31-year high as auctions, rate hikes loom
FINANCE
31-08-2026 10:07 HKT
Photo by - / YONHAP / AFP This picture taken on August 25, 2026 shows Park So-yeon, who will compete in the survival horror game Identity V at the Asian Games, posing during the launch ceremony of the South Korean national eSports team for the Aichi–Nagoya Asian Games, in Seoul.
'Find your own room': Japan says can't handle added Asian Games numbers
WORLD
28-08-2026 13:37 HKT
A view of the city skyline in Beijing, China, May 11, 2026. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
'Heated exchanges' for Japan MPs on fence-mending China trip
CHINA
28-08-2026 13:28 HKT
U.S. Army soldiers work on their armed vehicles at a U.S. army base near the demilitarized zone separating two Koreas, in Dongducheon, South Korea, August 18, 2026. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
South Korea, Japan and US to hold North Korea-focused nuclear missile drill
WORLD
28-08-2026 09:16 HKT
Bernice Yuen crowned Miss Hong Kong 2026, Ada Tang named first runner-up
ENTERTAINMENT
30-08-2026 22:43 HKT
Mui Kai-ming arrives at the mortuary on Monday morning.
Brother of Anita Mui hopes mother can be laid to rest beside her daughter
NEWS
31-08-2026 13:15 HKT
(File photo)
50 arrested as ICAC, police and Competition Commission dismantle $500m bid-rigging syndicate
NEWS
31-08-2026 16:16 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.