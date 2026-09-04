logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

US nonfarm payrolls surge in August; unemployment rate steady at 4.1pc

FINANCE
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
People speak with job placement and professional development representatives during a job fair for federal workers fired in recent weeks through job cuts, organized by the National Treasury Employees Union (NTEU) in Kansas City, Missouri, U.S. March 15, 2025. REUTERS/Chase Castor
People speak with job placement and professional development representatives during a job fair for federal workers fired in recent weeks through job cuts, organized by the National Treasury Employees Union (NTEU) in Kansas City, Missouri, U.S. March 15, 2025. REUTERS/Chase Castor

US job growth accelerated sharply in August while the unemployment rate held steady at 4.1 percent, pointing to a still stable labor market and keeping an interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve this month on the table.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Nonfarm payrolls surged by 162,000 jobs last month after an upwardly revised rise of 21,000 in July, the Labor Department's Bureau of Labor Statistics said in its closely watched employment report on Friday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast payrolls would increase by 56,000 after a previously reported drop of 23,000 in July.

Estimates ranged from as low as a loss of 25,000 jobs to as high as a gain of 121,000. Labor market momentum had decelerated after surging in the spring, partly blamed on the oil price shock and supply chain strains from the US-led war with Iran.

Ahead of the employment report, financial markets had dialed back rate hike expectations after Fed Governor Christopher Waller said at a Reuters NEXT Newsmaker event on Thursday that he was inclined to argue in favor of keeping rates steady this month if upcoming data confirmed inflation pressures were cooling off. Financial markets saw a roughly 52 percent chance of a rate hike at the Fed's September 15-16 meeting, down from 63.2 percent on Wednesday, according to CME's FedWatch tool.

Concerns about inflation and lack of forward guidance from the Fed have helped to boost US Treasury yields, which economists see as a problem for the central bank.

Rising yields drove the 30-year fixed mortgage rate to more than a one-year high of 6.71 percent this week, data from mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac showed on Thursday, which could further undermine a struggling housing market.

Reuters

USjobunemployment

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
A trader works on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., January 13, 2026. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Wall St subdued after jobs report fuels rate-hike bets
FINANCE
1 hour ago
U.S. and Chinese flags are seen in this illustration created on April 10, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
China's Xi to bring large CEO delegation on US visit, sources say
FINANCE
1 hour ago
Semiconductor chips are seen on a printed circuit board in this illustration picture taken February 17, 2023. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration/File Photo
Trump's bid to shield chip supply chain could backfire in Tennessee
INNOVATION
5 hours ago
Chinese electric vehicles are parked at the Chancay megaport as Chinese automakers are gaining ground against traditional brands in the South American electric vehicle market, in Chancay, Peru November 13, 2025. REUTERS/Gerardo Marin/File Photo
Automakers urge Congress to quickly pass law banning Chinese cars
FINANCE
6 hours ago
Vietnam’s President To Lam arrives at Government House in Sydney, Australia, August 10, 2026. Bianca De Marchi/Pool via REUTERS
Vietnam's globetrotter leader to visit Russia, France, US this month, sources say
WORLD
7 hours ago
A sample of rare earth materials is displayed at the rare earth research and processing center of Australian mining company Viridis Mining and Minerals during a visit of the EU Commissioner for International Partnerships Jozef Sikela, as the European Union is turning to Brazil as a strategic partner in its push to diversify critical mineral supplies, in Pocos de Caldas, Brazil, June 20, 2026. REUTERS/Tuane Fernandes
China rare earth firms halt some US shipments over geopolitical worries, sources say
FINANCE
7 hours ago
SpaceX chief executive Elon Musk speaks via video conference to delegates at the G20 Innovation Ministerial summit, in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, U.S., September 1, 2026. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Musk super PAC wades into US midterms with $800,000 for Republicans in close races
WORLD
9 hours ago
Rubble lies around damaged houses following a reported attack near a wedding gathering in Kuhistik, Sirik, Iran, September 2, 2026. Razieh Poudat/ISNA/via WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
US probes Iran wedding strike that analysis shows was likely direct hit by US munition
WORLD
12 hours ago
The Coinbase logo on a smartphone screen in this illustration taken November 3, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Coinbase files for SEC approval to offer equity perpetuals
FINANCE
12 hours ago
Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP A woman crosses as motorists drive past an anti-US billboard at Enghelab Square in Tehran on September 2, 2026.
Iran war is not a war, US VP Vance says
WORLD
13 hours ago
Louis Koo and production house sued for $149 million over unpaid loan
NEWS
03-09-2026 17:07 HKT
Leslie Cheung 70th birthday exhibition brings the legend back to fans
NEWS
03-09-2026 19:26 HKT
Man's body dismembered in fall from Kwai Chung industrial building
NEWS
21 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.