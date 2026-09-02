logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

UK bond yields hit fresh 18-year high, adding to pressure on Healey

FINANCE
19 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
The edge of a British one Pound coin in a photo illustration taken in Manchester, Britain, November 25, 2025. REUTERS/Phil Noble
The edge of a British one Pound coin in a photo illustration taken in Manchester, Britain, November 25, 2025. REUTERS/Phil Noble

British government bond yields hit fresh 18-year highs on Wednesday, tracking a broad global sell-off after the latest escalation of the Iran war and adding to the challenge facing finance minister John Healey ahead of his first budget.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The yield on 10-year gilts rose to its highest since June 2008 and hit 5.268 percent shortly after 0700 GMT, up about 4 basis points on the day and adding to a 15 bps increase on Tuesday.

The move was largely in line with rising borrowing costs for other European governments as investors worry about the inflationary impact of rising oil prices caused by the resumption of conflict in the Gulf.

But the increase in debt servicing costs for the government comes at a sensitive time for Britain's new Prime Minister Andy Burnham and Healey who are preparing for their first budget on October 28.

Economists at Pantheon Macroeconomics said the jump in gilt yields had sharply reduced Healey's margin of error for hitting the government's targets for improving the public finances.

"Higher interest costs cut fiscal headroom to about £13 billion (HK$137.68 billion), from £23.6 billion in the Spring Statement," they told clients in a note.

"The Chancellor needs to raise taxes or reduce spending by £11 billion per year just to get the thin margin of headroom back to where it was. Markets will be on edge as the budget approaches and the government keeps making spending commitments."

Shorter-dated borrowing costs also rose on Wednesday with five-year gilt yields hitting their highest since October 2023, up 4 bps to 4.7534 percent.

Reuters

UKbondbudgetyielddebt

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
A Cathay Pacific aircraft taxis at Hong Kong International Airport on the day of the official launch of its third runway, in Hong Kong, China November 28, 2024. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo
Swire Pacific to sell Cathay Pacific stake at nearly 7.7pc discount in accelerated exchange trade
FINANCE
6 hours ago
Branding is seen inside the LSEG (London Stock Exchange Group) headquarters in Paternoster Square, London, Britain, April 25, 2025. REUTERS/Toby Melville
LSEG plans tokenized UK shares, partners with Kraken-owner Payward
FINANCE
01-09-2026 16:38 HKT
South Korean won, Chinese yuan and Japanese yen notes are seen on U.S. 100 dollar notes in this picture illustration taken in Seoul, South Korea, December 15, 2015. REUTERS
Global bond rout deepens as Japan yield hits key threshold
FINANCE
01-09-2026 16:10 HKT
The Japanese national flag flutters in the wind on part of the Bank of Japan (BoJ) headquarters in Tokyo on April 28, 2026. (Photo by Kazuhiro NOGI / AFP)
Japan's benchmark bond yield rises to 3pc for first time in 30 years
FINANCE
01-09-2026 14:25 HKT
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung attends a joint press statement with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (not pictured) at the Alvorada Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, July 27, 2026. REUTERS/Adriano Machado/File Photo
South Korea proposes US$599 bln 2027 budget, to boost chips and defence spending
FINANCE
01-09-2026 11:00 HKT
Britain's Prime Minister Andy Burnham smiles during a visit to Bath, western England, on July 22, 2026. Andy Burnham has enjoyed a honeymoon first month as UK leader, but the hard trade-offs involved in governing are about to get real for the prime minister as parliament returns from its summer break in the coming days. (Photo by Toby Melville / POOL / AFP)
UK rakes in record-high capital gains tax, paving way for more levies
FINANCE
31-08-2026 11:56 HKT
Banknotes of Japanese yen are seen in this illustration picture taken September 22, 2022. REUTERS
Japan 2-year yields rise to 31-year high as auctions, rate hikes loom
FINANCE
31-08-2026 10:07 HKT
Chinese 100 yuan banknotes are seen in this picture illustration created in Shanghai on January 17 , 2011. REUTERS
Shanghai plans subsidies to kick start dormant offshore debt market, sources say
FINANCE
28-08-2026 15:45 HKT
Chinese 100 yuan banknotes are seen in this picture illustration created in Shanghai on January 17 , 2011. REUTERS
Kazakhstan's KazMunayGas raises 3.5 billion yuan in dim sum bond sale
FINANCE
27-08-2026 11:45 HKT
Traffic signs in front of the Bank of Japan building in Tokyo, Japan, June 15, 2026. REUTERS
Japan eyes blockchain for instant stock, government bond settlement, Nikkei reports
FINANCE
26-08-2026 14:52 HKT
Mainland man arrested for alleged in-flight theft on HK Express flight from Bangkok
NEWS
12 hours ago
(File photo)
HKU medicine stresses Cantonese remains mandatory despite eased entry rule
NEWS
22 hours ago
The Chinese national flag is seen in Beijing, China April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
China applies 20pc income tax to foreigners' dividends, bonuses from foreign enterprises
FINANCE
01-09-2026 16:38 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.