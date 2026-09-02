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WORLD

5,000 US sailors arrive in Thailand after months at sea

WORLD
1 hour ago
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A crew member walks on the flight deck of US nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72) as it heads towards Laem Chabang Port, near the city of Pattaya on September 2, 2026. (Photo by ANTHONY WALLACE / AFP)
A crew member walks on the flight deck of US nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72) as it heads towards Laem Chabang Port, near the city of Pattaya on September 2, 2026. (Photo by ANTHONY WALLACE / AFP)

Around 5,000 US sailors and Marines arrived in Thailand on Wednesday for their first port call in nine months, after concerns over conditions on board sparked debate back home over President Donald Trump's war with Iran.

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The arrival of the USS Abraham Lincoln has made businesses in nearby Pattaya hopeful of a major windfall, but has also drawn renewed scrutiny of the resort town's reputation as a hub for sex tourism.

The aircraft carrier docked in the port of Laem Chabang, south of Bangkok and a half-hour drive from Pattaya, for five days of rest and recreation after 286 days at sea, most recently in the Middle East.

"We're all very excited, it should get quite lively," said Anthony "AJ" Jones, a 60-year-old musician from New Zealand who performs every night at M's Mojito beach bar in Pattaya.

A banner outside the bar reads: "Welcome all US military personnel. Thank you for your service."

"It's been the talk of the town for the past few days... it will be a boon for businesses," Jones told AFP, saying he was planning to perform some American classics to entertain the sailors.

With the world watching and an eye on the potential for trouble, Pattaya authorities have reportedly barred the sailors from the most notorious of the city's streets, which are filled with hostess bars and semi-naked women.

The visitors will also be unable to engage in water sports, such as jet-skiing, and to take advantage of Thailand's lax cannabis laws, according to Pattaya's mayor, Poramase Ngampiches.

Authorities recently cracked down on sex workers in the city, Poramase told AFP, but insisted this was routine, denying it was linked to the Americans.

Security has also been stepped up.

 

- 'Rest and recharge' -

 

"Our arrival in Laem Chabang provides a well-deserved opportunity for our sailors and Marines to rest and recharge," Rear Admiral Robert Loughran, commander of the US Carrier Strike Group 3, said in a statement.

The Lincoln's commanding officer, Captain Dan Keeler, added that its first port visit of the "historic deployment" would allow "our crew to enjoy this beautiful and historic country".

The huge nuclear-powered carrier arrived early on Wednesday morning at Laem Chabang, with dozens of warplanes lined up on its flight deck, AFP reporters saw.

It was the first dry-land call since leaving California in November for duty in the South China Sea. The carrier was rerouted to the Middle East before US-Israeli attacks on Iran began in February.

Reports of deteriorating living conditions and poor mental health on board -- including attempted suicides -- made headlines in the United States and provoked criticism of the ongoing conflict.

Democratic lawmakers have called for an investigation into conditions on board following reports of food shortages, broken plumbing and mental health crises.

But Trump has dismissed the concerns.

"A small number of mental health cases were treated with no loss of life," acting Navy Secretary Hung Cao said in mid-August, blaming the media for "trying to paint our warriors as victims".

The carrier was replaced in the Middle East by the USS George Washington, which had been in Japan.

That ship in turn will be relieved by the USS Theodore Roosevelt, which will sail from San Diego in the coming weeks, according to private military association the US Naval Institute.

 

- Specially for US Navy -

 

Pattaya comes to life at night and, in the hours before the US sailors arrived, the city appeared largely peaceful, with masseuses sitting idly outside their shops waiting for customers, and a few foreign tourists sunbathing on the beach.

One tailor shop posted a sign in its window offering clothes "Specially for US Navy -- Ready in 24 hours".

"We'll give them a special offer, good quality and a quick service -- 24 hours or even 12 hours," said the owner, Islam.

"All of Pattaya is excited."

The mayor said buses have been laid on to transport the sailors from the ship to Pattaya and back until the carrier departs on Sunday.

"Our preparations will focus on safety and ensuring fair pricing, so we don't take advantage of them," Poramase said in a video posted on Facebook.

AFP

USsailorsThailandmonths at sea

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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