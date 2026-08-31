logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Bessent says yen moves 'pretty contained' and not disorderly

FINANCE
2 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent listens during a roundtable meeting at the U.S. Treasury Department on May 29, 2025 in Washington, DC. AFP
U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent listens during a roundtable meeting at the U.S. Treasury Department on May 29, 2025 in Washington, DC. AFP

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said recent yen moves were "pretty well contained," suggesting the Japanese currency's renewed slides were not seen as the kind of disorderly moves that led to a rare joint Japan-US intervention last month.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The yen slid below the 160-per-dollar level on Friday, a threshold widely seen as increasing the likelihood of intervention, drawing market attention to whether the United States and Japan can step in to prop up the yen again.

In an interview with Reuters on Sunday, Bessent also said he expects Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda to "do the right thing" on monetary policy with the backing of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, when asked whether the central bank should consider consecutive interest rate hikes to combat yen declines.

"I'm not going to tell them what to do," Bessent said, when asked whether the BOJ should hike rates more aggressively. "I'm going to say that I do think that we probably reached the end of Abenomics, which was a reflationary program."

Launched in 2013 under the late Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Abenomics was an economic policy aimed at breaking Japan out of prolonged deflation with a mix of massive monetary stimulus, big fiscal spending and steps to boost Japan's growth potential.

Bessent said he plans to meet Ueda on the sidelines of the Group of 20 finance leaders' two-day gathering in Asheville, North Carolina, kicking off on Monday.

"I've known him for 15 years. He's a great economist. I think he's underrated in how savvy he is on markets," Bessent said on BOJ chief Ueda.

When asked whether the yen is still making disorderly moves, Bessent said: "Oh, no. I think it's pretty well contained."

Japan and the United States carried out a rare joint yen-buying intervention on July 31, signaling their determination to prevent a selloff in the yen and Japanese government bonds from spilling over into global markets.

Bessent's sanguine view on the yen contrasted with when, in confirming Washington's joint intervention with Tokyo a month ago, he described the action as aimed at countering "disorderly" moves in the currency.

SHIFT TO 'TAKAICHI-NOMICS'

A weak yen has become a headache for Japanese policymakers by pushing up import prices and broader inflation. It has been blamed in part on the slow pace of BOJ rate hikes, which has kept Japan's rate divergence with the United States wide.

Bessent's remarks on the BOJ came ahead of its closely-watched policy meeting on September 17 and 18. Sources have told Reuters the BOJ is set to raise the rate as soon as September and is considering hiking more aggressively thereafter than the current pace of roughly two times a year.

His past repeated calls for BOJ rate hikes have been among factors that led markets to nearly fully price in the chance of a September hike, which would follow one in June.

Hiking in September, rather than October, could fuel market bets the BOJ will raise rates once every quarter, rather than the current speed of roughly twice a year, some analysts say.

Ueda last month said the BOJ will focus on mounting inflation risks and won't rule out speeding up the pace of rate increases if financial conditions were deemed too loose.

Such hawkish BOJ communication, however, has failed to put a sustained floor under the yen.

In the Reuters interview, Bessent said Japan has already "conquered" deflation and shifted to "Takaichi-nomics" under Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, so Japan can experience the benefits of past policies aimed at rejuvenating its economy.

Bessent said "Takaichi-nomics" is more shareholder-friendly with substantial deregulation made especially in the workforce, which means less government intervention.

"I think they should just sit back and enjoy the success of Abenomics and let that run," Bessent said on recommendations he had on Japan's fiscal policy.

Known as a fan of Abenomics, Takaichi has laid out an ambitious spending programme to boost investment in growth areas and cushion the blow to households from rising living costs.

Critics say the expansionary fiscal approach contradicts the BOJ's efforts to tame inflation with tighter monetary policy.

Takaichi's big spending plans have also pushed the yield on the benchmark 10-year Japanese government bond to a three-decade high of 2.945 percent earlier this month, as investors grew nervous about the country's towering debt pile.

Reuters

JapanyenScott BessentUS

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent speaks during a press briefing in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 15, 2026. REUTERS/Evan Vucci/File Photo
G20 countries should consider more trade barriers on China to cut imbalances, Bessent says
FINANCE
1 hour ago
Banknotes of Japanese yen are seen in this illustration picture taken September 22, 2022. REUTERS
Japan 2-year yields rise to 31-year high as auctions, rate hikes loom
FINANCE
2 hours ago
Photo by HANDOUT / US GOVERNMENT / AFP. This handout photo obtained March 1, 2003, shows, Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, alleged organizer of the September 11, 2001, attacks, shortly after his capture.
US judge throws out confessions of alleged 9/11 mastermind: report
WORLD
29-08-2026 17:07 HKT
Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN / AFP A streetcleaner washes down the sidelwalk along Las Vegas Boulevard in Las Vegas, Nevada on August 20, 2026.
Driven by distraction? Trump steps up stunts as US midterms loom
WORLD
29-08-2026 15:39 HKT
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to astronauts aboard the International Space Station as he visits NASA's Mission Control Center​ following a ceremony honoring Artemis II crew members at Johnson Space Center on August 28, 2026 in Houston, Texas. Photo by WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP
Trump announces new US 'Space Academy'
WORLD
29-08-2026 13:28 HKT
A banner with a picture of U.S. President Donald Trump next to an Iranian missile system at Azadi Square in Tehran, Iran, July 30, 2026. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
War weighs on Iran's economy as US intensifies sanctions
WORLD
29-08-2026 11:11 HKT
Tankers anchor near Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA's Jose terminal while waiting to load and discharge, in Puerto La Cruz, Venezuela August 9, 2026. REUTERS/Leonardo Fernandez Viloria
Trump says US is taking partial control of Venezuela's vast oil reserves
WORLD
29-08-2026 10:55 HKT
Social media influencers Andrew and Tristan Tate sit as their lawyer Howard Srebnick urges U.S. Magistrate Judge Lauren Louis to release the brothers on bail from a Miami jail as they contest extradition to Britain, where they are wanted on rape charges, at the federal C. Clyde Atkins U.S. Courthouse in Miami, Florida, U.S. August 27, 2026 in this courtroom sketch. Omnimedia Arts Inc/Lothar Speer via REUTERS
Tate brothers to remain in US jail pending judge's ruling
WORLD
28-08-2026 16:57 HKT
A tarp covers the facade of the John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts, following a federal judge’s order to remove U.S. President Donald Trump's name from the institution, in Washington, D.C., U.S., June 13, 2026. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno/File Photo
US judge weighs challenge to restore Trump's name to Kennedy Center
WORLD
28-08-2026 14:52 HKT
The national flags of China and Iran fly in Tiananmen Square, China, February 14, 2023. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo
China's help critical, but unlikely, for US to choke off Iran
CHINA
28-08-2026 14:34 HKT
Bernice Yuen crowned Miss Hong Kong 2026, Ada Tang named first runner-up
ENTERTAINMENT
13 hours ago
(File photo)
Nearly 98pc of Wang Fuk Court owners accept govt buyback offer ahead of Monday deadline
NEWS
19 hours ago
(File photo from Reuters)
Canada to close 'lifeboat' permanent residency scheme for Hongkongers as scheduled end of Aug
NEWS
29-08-2026 13:35 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.