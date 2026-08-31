logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Gold hits near two-week low on Fed chief's hawkish stance

FINANCE
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Gold bullion bars are pictured after being inspected and polished at the ABC Refinery in Sydney on August 5, 2020. AFP
Gold bullion bars are pictured after being inspected and polished at the ABC Refinery in Sydney on August 5, 2020. AFP

Gold fell on Monday to its lowest in nearly two weeks after US Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh signalled that interest rate hikes may be needed to ease price pressures, while escalating Middle East tensions fuelled inflation fears.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Spot gold was down 0.3 percent at US$4,439.31 (HK$34626.62) per ounce, as of 0643 GMT, after hitting its lowest level since August 19 earlier. Prices dropped over 3 percent on Friday.

US gold futures declined 0.9 percent to US$4,489.50.

"Gold is still licking its wounds after the hawkish tone struck by Warsh at Jackson Hole. US military action in Iran has put upward pressure on oil prices, and this has added to gold's woes from an inflation standpoint," said Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade.

Though viewed as a hedge against inflation, gold typically loses appeal in a rising interest rate environment as it does not yield interest.

The Fed will "have work to do" if policymakers don't get the confidence they need that inflation is heading down to 2 percent, Warsh said on Friday at the Jackson Hole economic symposium, coming closer than he has to acknowledging rate hikes may be needed.

Markets currently see a 60 percent chance of a Fed rate hike in September, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

US President Donald Trump posted an AI-generated video clip that he said was Iran's oil hub Kharg Island being blown to smithereens, hours after the two countries traded attacks for the first time since July. It was not clear if Trump's post was a threat to Kharg Island or if an attack was taking place.

Oil prices were up more than 2 percent.

A series of US labour market reports is due this week, including job openings, the ADP employment report, weekly jobless claims and nonfarm payrolls data.

"NFP has the potential to either extend gold's post-Jackson Hole softness or provide the catalyst for a short-covering bounce," Waterer said.

Spot silver fell 0.5 percent to US$66.68, platinum declined 0.7 percent to US$1,807.37 and palladium slipped 1.1 percent to US$1,405.75.

BMI said silver prices were likely to stay near current levels, supported by steady investment demand and constrained mine supply, while easing physical tightness and softer demand would limit further gains.

Reuters

goldpriceFedinfaltionrate hike

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Banknotes of Japanese yen are seen in this illustration picture taken September 22, 2022. REUTERS
Japan 2-year yields rise to 31-year high as auctions, rate hikes loom
FINANCE
7 hours ago
Christopher Hui
HK gold market hinges on policy planning as firms seek own storage facilities, Christopher Hui says
FINANCE
22 hours ago
New U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh holds a press conference following a two-day meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), at the U.S. Federal Reserve in Washington, D.C., U.S. June 17, 2026. REUTERS/Eric Lee
Warsh says Fed has 'work to do' if above-target inflation persists
FINANCE
28-08-2026 22:04 HKT
Gold inches up ahead of Fed Chair Warsh's Jackson Hole remarks
FINANCE
28-08-2026 18:16 HKT
As Jackson Hole conference kicks off, three Fed officials issue inflation warnings
FINANCE
28-08-2026 10:20 HKT
People shop for groceries at a store in New York City, U.S., July 15, 2025. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon/File Photo
US inflation remains sticky in July; 2nd-quarter GDP unrevised at 1.5 percent
FINANCE
26-08-2026 21:11 HKT
Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook, accompanied by lawyer Abbe Lowell, looks on outside the U.S. Supreme Court, in Washington, D.C., U.S., January 21, 2026. REUTERS/Nathan Howard/File Photo
As Cook case smolders, Trump has other paths to shape Fed policy team
WORLD
26-08-2026 18:07 HKT
Four Fed bank boards wanted rate hike, minutes show
FINANCE
26-08-2026 11:01 HKT
UK gold bars and gold Sovereign coins are displayed at Baird & Co in Hatton Garden in London, Britain, October 8, 2025. REUTERS
China's July net gold imports via Hong Kong rose 11pc m-o-m
FINANCE
25-08-2026 20:03 HKT
Gold hits over three-month high ahead of US inflation data, Fed chair speech
FINANCE
24-08-2026 10:45 HKT
Bernice Yuen crowned Miss Hong Kong 2026, Ada Tang named first runner-up
ENTERTAINMENT
18 hours ago
(File photo)
Nearly 98pc of Wang Fuk Court owners accept govt buyback offer ahead of Monday deadline
NEWS
30-08-2026 17:03 HKT
(File photo from Reuters)
Canada to close 'lifeboat' permanent residency scheme for Hongkongers as scheduled end of Aug
NEWS
29-08-2026 13:35 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.