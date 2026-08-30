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FINANCE

Kevin Durant to reap profits higher than annual salary from Nvidia's acquiring of Hugging Face

FINANCE
32 mins ago
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Kevin Durant.
Kevin Durant.

15-time NBA All-Star and four-time Olympic gold medalist Kevin Durant is poised to reap substantial profits as high as US$59.75 million (HK$468.54 million) from Nvidia's reported US$12.9 billion acquisition of Hugging Face, as the basketball star was an early investor in the American startup AI firm. 

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Durant and his business partner Rich Klemian had invested US$100,000 in Hugging Face's seed round, and subsequently added US$150,000, totaling US$250,000 (HK$1.95 million), according to renowned sports journalist Joe Pompliano

Based on the rumored US$12.9 billion acquisition by Nvidia, Durant's stake will appreciate significantly to over US$60 million (HK$470.5 million), a 239-fold increase; making his return investment in Hugging Face alone higher than his annual salary of US$43.9 million as a Houston Rockets player.

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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