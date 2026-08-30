Apple to accept new products pre-orders on Sept 12 to avoid 9/11 anniversary

Apple will reportedly start accepting pre-orders for new products this year starting September 12, Saturday, instead of the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on Friday, according to the media.

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Apple will unveil new products including the iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max, and its first foldable phone, the iPhone Ultra, at its product launch event themed “Surprise and Shine” on September 9.

Apple typically starts accepting pre-orders the Friday after the launch event, with this year being a possible exception as that Friday falls on the 25th anniversary of the September 11, 2001, attacks.

A similar adjustment was made in 2015 under similar circumstances.

Rumors suggest that the starting price of Apple's first foldable phone, the iPhone Ultra, may exceed US$2,000 (HK$15,683.5), with estimates suggesting a price up to US$2,500, and first-year shipments exceeding 10 million units.