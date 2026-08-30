logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Apple to accept new products pre-orders on Sept 12 to avoid 9/11 anniversary

FINANCE
2 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
REUTERS
REUTERS

Apple will reportedly start accepting pre-orders for new products this year starting September 12, Saturday, instead of the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on Friday, according to the media. 

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Apple will unveil new products including the iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max, and its first foldable phone, the iPhone Ultra, at its product launch event themed “Surprise and Shine” on September 9. 

Apple typically starts accepting pre-orders the Friday after the launch event, with this year being a possible exception as that Friday falls on the 25th anniversary of the September 11, 2001, attacks. 

A similar adjustment was made in 2015 under similar circumstances. 

Rumors suggest that the starting price of Apple's first foldable phone, the iPhone Ultra, may exceed US$2,000 (HK$15,683.5), with estimates suggesting a price up to US$2,500, and first-year shipments exceeding 10 million units.

 

Applenew products

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
A person walks by the Apple store on Fifth Avenue in New York City, U.S., May 1, 2025. REUTERS
Apple to launch next iPhone on September 9 in first major event under new CEO Ternus
INNOVATION
27-08-2026 14:51 HKT
Tim Cook.
Apple to launch new Mac mini desktop computer within a few days: Bloomberg
FINANCE
25-08-2026 15:25 HKT
Q Technology
Apple supplier Q Tech net profit drops 10.5pc to 276 million yuan
FINANCE
24-08-2026 16:45 HKT
A person walks by the Apple store on Fifth Avenue in New York City, U.S., May 1, 2025. REUTERS
Apple to change app tracking transparency rules after German regulator probe
FINANCE
18-08-2026 11:55 HKT
A person walks by the Apple store on Fifth Avenue in New York City, U.S., May 1, 2025. REUTERS
Trump Administration urges Apple not to buy memory chips from China: WSJ
INNOVATION
16-08-2026 16:49 HKT
People walk past a booth showcasing Apple's suppliers during the China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) in Beijing, China June 22, 2026. REUTERS/Florence Lo
Apple trains its own AI model for China market with Alibaba's support, sources say
CHINA
14-08-2026 13:15 HKT
A person walks by the Apple store on Fifth Avenue in New York City, U.S., May 1, 2025. REUTERS
Apple to sacrifice margins to sustain shipments as iPhone 18 Pro costs jumps 40pc, TrendForce says
FINANCE
10-08-2026 17:06 HKT
A customer compares his old iPhone with the newly launched iPhone 17 pro max at an Apple retail store in Delhi, India, September 19, 2025. (Reuters/File)
Apple tests China's CXMT memory chips for iPhones and MacBooks, WSJ reports
INNOVATION
09-08-2026 20:25 HKT
View of an Apple logo at an Apple store in Paris, France. (Reuters/File)
Apple says Mac users in China can connect to Alibaba's Qwen AI service
CHINA
09-08-2026 11:08 HKT
iew of an Apple logo at an Apple store in Paris, France, April 23, 2025. REUTERS/Abdul Saboor/File Photo
Apple and OpenAI escalate legal battle over devices
WORLD
08-08-2026 17:46 HKT
(File photo from Reuters)
Canada to close 'lifeboat' permanent residency scheme for Hongkongers as scheduled end of Aug
NEWS
29-08-2026 13:35 HKT
Court dismisses application by parents in 'Save Lily' saga to revoke infant son's protection order
NEWS
28-08-2026 20:10 HKT
MTR's Hung Shui Kiu Station targeted for 2030 completion, built on operational viaduct using world-first skidding method
NEWS
28-08-2026 16:04 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.