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FINANCE

MPFA chairman encourages employees to make voluntary contributions to strengthen retirement protection

FINANCE
54 mins ago
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Ayesha Macpherson Lau.
Ayesha Macpherson Lau.

Mandatory Provident Fund Authority chairman Ayesha Macpherson Lau encouraged employees to make voluntary contributions on her blog on Sunday, stressing that such can strengthen an individual's adequate basic retirement protection, complementing Hong Kong’s multi-pillar retirement protection framework

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She pointed out that making good use of voluntary contributions is an effective way to build up retirement reserves. 

Lau cited  an example of a lower-income employee who entered the workforce at the inception of the MPF System in 2000 and is now in his 40s. If the employee initially invested in mixed assets funds and then switched to the default investment strategy (DIS) when the latter was launched in 2017, projections indicate that this employee could accumulate approximately HK$1.53 million in MPF by 65 through mandatory contributions alone.

Taking a median-income employee who also entered the workforce in 2000 as another example, and using the same set of investment assumptions above, this employee is projected to accumulate approximately HK$2.21 million in MPF by age 65 through mandatory contributions alone; demonstrating that the earlier one starts retirement savings, the greater the accumulating and compounding effect achieved through 40 years of persistent contributions and value growth through investment

MPFA launched DIS in 2017 to serve as a choice for employees who feel that they do not have the time or sufficient knowledge to manage their MPF investments.

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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