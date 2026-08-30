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FINANCE

DBS Hong Kong taps China markets veteran Kyle Tan to helm global financial markets

FINANCE
43 mins ago

by

Gloria Leung

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DBS Bank (Hong Kong) announced on Friday the appointment of China banking expert Kyle Tan as the managing director and head of global financial markets, succeeding Jeremy Kok, effective on September 1.

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Tan has almost 30 years of global financial markets and treasury solutions experience in China and has worked for DBS China in several leading positions since 2007, including head of trading, head of global financial markets, China, and deputy chief executive, where he strengthened DBS’ businesses and franchise in China, the bank said.

Tan was also instrumental in supporting the opening of China’s financial markets, helping DBS secure financial licences, expand its China services, leverage cross-border finance, explore new cooperation models, promote domestic and international financial resources exchange, and supported China integrating into the global financial system.

Before joining DBS, Tan began his banking career in 1997 at the Bank of Montreal (China), where he was an outstanding contributor in the inter-bank market. He has also co-authored books on yuan internationalization, notably “The Internationalisation of the RMB and Product Innovation” and “The Internationalisation of the RMB”.

Sebastian Paredes, head of North Asia and chief executive of DBS Hong Kong, said Tan’s expertise will be key to the bank’s investment in the two-way capital flows between China and the world.

Meanwhile, Kok will assume the role of head of group structuring, Singapore and North Asia trading.
 

DBS Bank (Hong Kong)Kyle TanDBS China

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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