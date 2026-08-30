PetroChina H1 net profit jumps 22 percent, boosted by fuel sales, oil price spike

China's largest oil and gas company, PetroChina (0857), reported on Sunday a 22 percent jump in first-half net profit, as higher oil prices and stronger fuel sales boosted earnings.

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Net profit attributable ​to shareholders came in at 103.94 billion yuan (US$14.65 billion), compared with 84 billion yuan ‌a year earlier, while revenue rose 5.3 percent to 1.5 trillion yuan, showed a filing with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

PetroChina, one of China's biggest refiners, processed 693 million barrels of crude oil during the first half, up ​3 percent from a year earlier and equivalent to 3.83 million barrels per day.

Total sales ​of gasoline, kerosene and diesel rose 2.1 percent to 81.38 million metric tons. Gasoline ⁠sales rose 1.4 percent, diesel sales rose 0.8 percent, and aviation fuel sales increased 8.9 percent to 10.12 million ​tons.

"Domestic demand for refined oil products maintained steady growth, particularly driven by aviation transport recovery and ​seasonal travel," the company said.

Natural gas sales rose 6.8 percent to 157.19 billion cubic metres, with domestic sales up 5.4 percent at 114.88 bcm.

Crude oil output rose 0.8 percent year on year to 478.4 million barrels, or 2.64 million barrels ​per day.

Domestic natural gas output rose 4.3 percent to 2,382.7 billion cubic feet, while overseas gas production ​decreased 1.2 percent to 186.2 billion cubic feet.

Output of chemical products totalled 18.06 million tons, up 4.5 percent year on year, ‌while ⁠new-materials output rose 32.1 percent to 1.37 million tons.

Chemical product exports expanded steadily as PetroChina capitalised on regional market opportunities, with overseas sales volume of chemical products climbing 8.3 percent year on year.

For the second half, PetroChina expects global economic growth to remain complex, with international crude oil prices fluctuating significantly ​due to geopolitical risk ​and shifting supply-demand dynamics.

Domestic ⁠natural gas demand is set to sustain steady growth, while demand for refined fuel will face ongoing structural pressure from new energy alternatives despite ​seasonal transport support, the company said. Refining margins are likely to face ​margin pressure amid ⁠overcapacity, prompting a shift toward higher-value chemical and new-material product streams.

The company maintained its full-year crude oil and natural gas production targets at 941.3 million barrels and 5,470.5 billion cubic feet, respectively. It also ⁠maintained ​its annual capital expenditure budget at 279.4 billion yuan.

PetroChina's Hong ​Kong-listed shares closed down 1.2 percent at HK$10.12 on Friday and have risen 28.5 percent so far this year, compared with a ​3.4 percent gain in the Hang Seng Index.

Reuters