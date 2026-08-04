logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
INNOVATION

Telegram says Apple suspension followed content norms violation by one user

INNOVATION
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
The Telegram messaging app logo is seen on a website in Singapore November 19, 2015. REUTERS
The Telegram messaging app logo is seen on a website in Singapore November 19, 2015. REUTERS

Telegram was briefly removed from Apple's App Store globally after the iPhone maker reported one user had shared "child sexual abuse material," the messaging app said on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The incident follows a similar suspension in 2018, when Apple temporarily pulled Telegram for material the app's founder Pavel Durov called "inappropriate content" at the time, only to be restored after Telegram beefed up safeguards.

An Apple spokesperson confirmed the recent brief removal, saying its review found content that violated guidelines prohibiting child sexual abuse material.

"The app was subsequently restored after the developer promptly removed the content and banned the user who posted it,” the spokesperson added.

The app was removed and restored on the same day, after Telegram took action.

Telegram, which has more than a billion monthly active users, says it has a zero-tolerance policy for material on child sexual abuse, blocking nearly 338,000 groups and channels over such items this year.

"I'm sure this stance will be applied equally to all other apps in the store, in the future, right? Apple," Telegram posted on X in response to a user who shared the Apple statement.

Tim Sweeney, the CEO of Fornite-maker Epic Games, which has been embroiled in legal challenges with Apple for years, questioned the US tech giant's decision.

"Apple has stated they removed the app from availability to a billion users because a Telegram user posted something horrible and illegal," Sweeney wrote on X.

"They did not elaborate on how, if that is the standard for app removal, any communications app could operate at scale, including iMessage."

An Apple spokesperson did not respond to a request for further comment on the guideline violation.

Telegram has drawn regulatory scrutiny for its handling of child sexual abuse material and other illegal content as recently as April, when Britain's Ofcom launched an investigation into evidence suggesting sharing of child sex abuse material.

Telegram has "categorically" denied the communications regulator's accusations, adding that since 2018 it had "virtually eliminated" the public spread of child sexual abuse material through detection algorithms.

Telegram was also fined in February by Australia's online safety regulator for delaying answers to queries on measures taken to rein in material on child abuse and violent extremist behaviour.

 

Reuters

 

TelegramAppleApp Storeapp

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: View of an Apple logo at an Apple store in Paris, France, April 23, 2025. REUTERS/Abdul Saboor/File Photo/File Photo
Apple to hike iPhone prices by US$200, foldable set at US$2,000, Bloomberg's Gurman predicts
FINANCE
23 hours ago
View of an Apple logo at an Apple store in Paris, France, April 23, 2025. REUTERS
Apple forecasts slower sales growth as supply constraints struggles, shares fall
INNOVATION
31-07-2026 14:40 HKT
File Photo/Reuters
Russia charges Telegram founder Durov with aiding terrorism, he gives Moscow the finger
WORLD
30-07-2026 05:11 HKT
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on July 23, 2026 in New York. AFP
Magnificent 7 results set to test broadening US stock market
FINANCE
29-07-2026 21:24 HKT
Apple briefly tops US$5 trillion market value for first time
INNOVATION
29-07-2026 10:35 HKT
View of an Apple logo at an Apple store in Paris, France, April 23, 2025. REUTERS
Apple launches US device leasing program with Klarna
FINANCE
28-07-2026 22:05 HKT
Apple's CEO Tim Cook and Senior Vice President Hardware Engineering John Ternus attend the premiere of season four of the Apple TV series "Ted Lasso" at the Academy Museum in Los Angeles, California, U.S., July 27, 2026. REUTERS/David Swanson
Incoming Apple CEO aims to build on movie and TV progress
WORLD
28-07-2026 16:16 HKT
Galaxy Z Fold8. Samsung
Samsung unveils wider foldable phone, hikes prices as chip costs rise
INNOVATION
22-07-2026 21:27 HKT
Apple unseats Nvidia to become world's most valuable company as AI bets shift
FINANCE
17-07-2026 22:34 HKT
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: View of an Apple logo at an Apple store in Paris, France, April 23, 2025. REUTERS/Abdul Saboor/File Photo/File Photo
Apple Intelligence AI service registered with China's cyberspace regulator
INNOVATION
15-07-2026 16:41 HKT
Four former CHANEL staff jailed for 4 to 7 years for stealing over 700 luxury items set for destruction
NEWS
03-08-2026 15:06 HKT
Observatory says Tropical Cyclone Dolphin weakens gradually, forecast of hot weather
NEWS
17 hours ago
HK-named Typhoon Dolphin surges to new strength, neighboring system likely in its grasp
NEWS
02-08-2026 15:14 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.