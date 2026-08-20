Fed’s Mary Daly says it’s too early to judge Treasury debt moves’ impact

Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly said on Thursday she’s not ready to judge how the Treasury Department's moves to manage debt issuance will affect the central bank’s work, as she flagged the importance of getting inflation back to 2 percent.

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Asked on Bloomberg’s television channel about the prospect of Treasury issuance patterns that could affect how the central bank achieves its goals, Daly said “these are early days, and I wouldn't want to be preemptive in sort of discussing those types of things until we've had a chance to think through those issues.” She added the key issue is less about the “mechanics” of how the Fed achieves its goal than its commitment to achieving those mandates.

Reuters