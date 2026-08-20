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FINANCE

Fed’s Mary Daly says it’s too early to judge Treasury debt moves’ impact

FINANCE
27 mins ago
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San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly speaks during an interview with Reuters at the Federal Reserve Bank building in San Francisco, California, U.S., April 9, 2026. REUTERS
San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly speaks during an interview with Reuters at the Federal Reserve Bank building in San Francisco, California, U.S., April 9, 2026. REUTERS

Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly said on Thursday she’s not ready to judge how the Treasury Department's moves to manage debt issuance will affect the central bank’s work, as she flagged the importance of getting inflation back to 2 percent.

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Asked on Bloomberg’s television channel about the prospect of Treasury issuance patterns that could affect how the central bank achieves its goals, Daly said “these are early days, and I wouldn't want to be preemptive in sort of discussing those types of things until we've had a chance to think through those issues.” She added the key issue is less about the “mechanics” of how the Fed achieves its goal than its commitment to achieving those mandates.

Reuters

Federal Reserve BankMary DalyTreasury Department

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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