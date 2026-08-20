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FINANCE

China's Citic Securities profit jumps as trading activity lifts fees

FINANCE
54 mins ago
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FILE PHOTO: The company logo of Citic Securities is displayed during a news conference on the company's annual results in Hong Kong, China March 24, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip/File Photo /GLOBAL BUSINESS WEEK AHEAD
FILE PHOTO: The company logo of Citic Securities is displayed during a news conference on the company's annual results in Hong Kong, China March 24, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip/File Photo /GLOBAL BUSINESS WEEK AHEAD

China's Citic Securities (6030) beat forecasts on Thursday with a 70 percent year-on-year jump in first-half net profit, helped by higher brokerage and investment banking fees amid a resilient stock market.

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Net profit for the six months ended June 30 rose to 23.34 billion yuan (HK$27.23 billion), topping analysts' mean estimate of
19.57 billion yuan, according to LSEG data.

The results were buoyed by improved investor sentiment and resilient trading activity in China's stock market, lifting brokerage fees and equity investment gains at the country's largest securities firms.

Fees and commissions from brokerage business rose 53.9 percent the half year to 9.86 billion yuan, according to a stock
exchange filing.

China's tech-heavy boards were among the world's best performing markets in the period. The STAR 50 Index gained about
64 percent, while the ChiNext index rose 36 percent.

Both the A-share and Hong Kong IPO markets saw robust activity in the first half, with a string of new listings and underwriting business concentrated among larger brokers, including CITIC.

"The domestic economy faces a K-shaped divergence, with high-tech industries, represented by technology and AI, booming," CITIC said in the filing.

But traditional industries, including consumer-related sectors, real estate, and energy-intensive businesses, continued to weaken amid insufficient demand, it said.

Analysts expect a pipeline of high-profile technology and semiconductor listings to support the brokerage's investment banking business in the second half.

Fees and commissions from investment banking rose 44.1 percent to 3.02 billion yuan in the first half, while asset management fees and commissions increased 31.9 percent.

Investment income fell 32 percent year-on-year to 14.22 billion yuan, the filing showed.

CITIC's Hong Kong-listed shares closed down 1.07 percent at HK$25.86 before the earnings release, versus a 0.8 percent rise in the benchmark index.

Reuters

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𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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