Hang Seng climbs nearly 1 percent as pharma and gold stocks surge

Hong Kong stocks closed higher on Thursday, broadly boosted by a surge in pharmaceutical and gold shares, while tech heavyweights posted mixed results.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index rose 231 points, or 0.91 percent, to 25,698 points, bringing the full-day market turnover to HK$260 billion.

Tech gauge inched up 0.39 percent to 4,700 points. Minimax (0100) rose 6.16 percent, leading the tech shares. Li Auto (2015) gained 5.53 percent, and Knowledge Atlas Technology (2513), or Zhipu AI, rose 1.09 percent.

Meanwhile, Kuaishou extended its losses by dropping 11 percent as the worst-performing blue chip, and Lenovo (0992) fell 1.33 percent. Among other tech majors, Alibaba (9988) and Tencent (0700) rose slightly by 1.61 percent and 0.94 percent, respectively. Baidu (9888) rose 2.45 percent, and JD.com (9618) went up by 1.69 percent. Xiaomi (1810) rose 1.17 percent.

Pharmaceutical and commodity shares rallied. Sino Biopharmaceutical (1177) surged 12.53 percent as the best-performing blue chip, followed by CSPC Pharmaceutical (1093), rising 9.61 percent. While Laopu Gold (6181) and Chow Tai Fook (1929) increased 8.12 percent and 5.68 percent, respectively.

AIA (1299) slipped 0.34 percent following its interim result announcement for the first half of 2026, which saw its net profit rising 69 percent year on year to US$4.29 billion (HK$33.46 billion) and value of new business in the Hong Kong segment growing 10 percent to US$1.17 billion.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index edged up 9 points, or 0.24 percent, to 3,903 points, and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange Composite Index was up 0.59 percent to 13,972 points.

