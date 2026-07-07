logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Fixed income is key to Hong Kong's next chapter as IFC, SFC says

FINANCE
1 hour ago

by

Gloria Leung

logo
logo
logo
This photo taken on July 1, 2026 shows the Hong Kong skyline and Victoria Harbour, as seen from Kowloon. AFP
This photo taken on July 1, 2026 shows the Hong Kong skyline and Victoria Harbour, as seen from Kowloon. AFP

Hong Kong has a highly successful equity market but lags in fixed income, hindering its goal of becoming a leading Fixed Income and Currency (FIC) center, said Eric Yip, executive director of the Securities and Futures Commission.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Speaking at the Hong Kong FIC & Bond Connect Summit on Tuesday, Yip compared Hong Kong to other international financial centers, where fixed-income daily turnover is a multiple of equity turnover. He noted that fixed income centers on offshore yuan in Hong Kong, require a full ecosystem including issuance, repo markets, derivatives for risk management, and more.

Yip outlined four key components for success: competing globally while complementing onshore markets, adopting international best practices, balancing platform resilience with technology such as AI and tokenization, and strong governance through cross-border collaboration – including the new electronic trading platform involving China Foreign Exchange Trade System and HKEX.

Vanessa Lau, chief operating officer of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (0388), highlighted the massive opportunity. She said China is the world's second-largest bond market but remains underrepresented in global reserves and benchmarks, as international investors seek onshore exposure to China FIC, while mainland investors want offshore diversification through Hong Kong.

"The global stock market capitalization is US$126 trillion (HK$982.8 trillion), compared to the US$145 trillion global debt market," Lau said. She pointed to a virtuous cycle in which more primary bond listings drive secondary-market liquidity, derivatives, ETFs, and indices. Year-to-date, HKEX has listed over 130 bonds, raising more than HK$500 billion, and has also listed 41 CNH bonds, raising 112 billion yuan (HK$129 billion).

Lau mentioned that HKEX is streamlining bond listing rules, expanding Southbound Bond Connect, launching Five-year Chinese Government Bond futures in August, and enhancing collateral management and repo market development to boost liquidity and efficiency.

Stanley Chan, chief executive of CMU OmniClear, detailed the transformation of the Central Moneymarkets Unit (CMU) into a more commercial, multi-asset Central Securities Depository. He added that the new entity aims to provide one-stop, multi-currency clearing and settlement services, expand into equities, support tokenized securities, and deepen collaboration with HKEX on collateral and cross-border services for Chinese investors going abroad.

Jianyang, chairman of the Shanghai Clearing House, emphasized the need for strengthened connectivity, as the Central Counterparty has expanded Swap Connect derivatives clearing for over 13 trillion yuan in notional, admitted more Hong Kong clearing members, supported offshore Panda and Free Trade Zones (FTZ) bonds, and secured international regulatory recognition to facilitate lower-cost participation by overseas institutions.

Fixed incomeequityHong Kong FIC & Bond Connect SummitCMU OmniClearShanghai Clearing HouseHKEXSFC

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Julia Leung
HK's SFC names three priorities in developing fixed income, currency markets
FINANCE
1 hour ago
From left, CIPS Chairman Wang Hongbo, People's Bank of China Governor Pan Gongsheng, Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu, Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po, and Bonnie Chan. HKEX
HKEX signs MOU with CIPS to strengthen Hong Kong's offshore yuan settlement infrastructure
FINANCE
1 hour ago
Pan Gongsheng. Sing Tao
PBOC raises Southbound Bond Connect annual investment quota to 800 billion yuan
FINANCE
5 hours ago
John Lee. Information Services Department
Hong Kong launches central gold clearing system, boosting world’s gold hub status
FINANCE
5 hours ago
HKEX logs record-high gold futures trading
FINANCE
20 hours ago
A Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (HKEX) sign is seen at the 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, China September 4, 2020. REUTERS
HKEX collaborates with ChinaBond Pricing Center to support the launch of China Government Bond Futures
FINANCE
03-07-2026 17:14 HKT
Photo from Tamar Talk.
HK assets under management hit record-high $42.2 trillion, up 20pc
FINANCE
02-07-2026 14:51 HKT
Traders work on the floor of the London Metal Exchange, in London, Britain September 27, 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
LME considers easing rules to boost Hong Kong as metals hub
FINANCE
02-07-2026 11:20 HKT
Reuters.
Wall Street regulator calls for public comment on 'novel' exchange traded funds
FINANCE
30-06-2026 22:57 HKT
A Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (HKEX) sign is seen at the 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, China September 4, 2020. REUTERS
HKEX to standardise board lot units to eight options and cut board lot value floor guidance to $1,000
FINANCE
30-06-2026 17:53 HKT
(file photo)
Domestic helpers' union seeks $6,670 minimum wage
NEWS
05-07-2026 19:27 HKT
(File photo)
Domestic helpers’ 30pc pay rise may slam door on incoming foreign workers, employers’ group warns
NEWS
22 hours ago
Victoria Shanghai Academy
At least 63 HK students secure perfect scores as IB results released
NEWS
06-07-2026 14:54 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.