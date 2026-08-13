Lenovo will develop more powerful PCs, CEO says

Lenovo (0992) will develop more powerful personal computers and edge computing, Yang Yuanqing, the chief executive of the global technology company, said on Thursday, adding that the company is investing steadily in cloud, edge and AI inference computing.

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Personal AI devices will be a driving force for PC demand and Lenovo can keep the growth momentum for the rest of this year from AI infrastructure demand, Yang said.

Reuters