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INNOVATION

Lenovo will develop more powerful PCs, CEO says

INNOVATION
8 hours ago
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Lenovo Chairman and CEO Yang Yuanqing displays Lenovo's foldable PC Thinkpad X1 at Lenovo Tech World in Beijing, China November 15, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Lenovo Chairman and CEO Yang Yuanqing displays Lenovo's foldable PC Thinkpad X1 at Lenovo Tech World in Beijing, China November 15, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Lenovo (0992) will develop more powerful personal computers and edge computing, Yang Yuanqing, the chief executive of the global technology company, said on Thursday, adding that the company is investing steadily in cloud, edge and AI inference computing.

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Personal AI devices will be a driving force for PC demand and Lenovo can keep the growth momentum for the rest of this year from AI infrastructure demand, Yang said.

Reuters

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