China's 15b yuan sovereign bonds oversubscribed 4.67 times in Hong Kong

China's Ministry of Finance saw its 15 billion yuan (HK$16.2 billion) sovereign bond issuance in Hong Kong oversubscribed by 4.67 times.

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The further issuance is structured across five maturities, comprising two-year yuan bonds with an issue amount of 5 billion yuan, three-year yuan bonds of 4 billion yuan, and five-year yuan bonds of 4 billion yuan. Additionally, the longer-term 15-year and 30-year yuan bonds carry an issue amount of 1 billion yuan each.

According to the tender results, the coupon rate ranges from 1.38 percent for the two-year notes to 2.35 percent for the 30-year bonds. The average accepted price across all tranches falls between 100.22 and 102.88.