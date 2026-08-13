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FINANCE

CPA Aus makes recommendations to HK govt for first Five-Year Plan and PA 

FINANCE
8 hours ago

by

Raine Fung

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CPA Australia has submitted to the Hong Kong government a series of policy recommendations for its first Five-Year Plan (2026–2030) and the 2026 Policy Address, aiming to strengthen the city’s long-term competitiveness, accelerate innovation, deepen capital formation and support the transition to a more sustainable and resilient economy. 

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The recommendations cover five themes, namely strengthening Hong Kong’s position as a leading international financial centre; developing the Northern Metropolis as a key engine of economic growth and innovation; reinforcing Hong Kong’s role as an international trade hub; establishing leadership in sustainable finance and transition finance; building a future-ready workforce and innovation-driven economy. 

CPA Australia Greater China division president Cyrus Cheung Lap-kwan, said Hong Kong should build on its role as a “super-connector” and “super-valueadder” by broadening its strategic focus beyond traditional trade and financial flows. 

“Given its strong financial, regulatory and legal foundations, Hong Kong should set a long-term ambition to become Asia’s leading centre for gold trading, clearing, settlement, financing and risk management,” said Cheung.

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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