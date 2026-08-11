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FINANCE

China central bank reverse repo volume at zero for first time since June

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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Headquarters of the People's Bank of China (PBOC), the central bank, is pictured in Beijing, China September 28, 2018. REUTERS
Headquarters of the People's Bank of China (PBOC), the central bank, is pictured in Beijing, China September 28, 2018. REUTERS

China's central bank said the volume of its seven-day reverse repo in open market operations was zero on Tuesday, in response to demand from primary dealers, according to an online statement.

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It was the first time since June that the People's Bank of China (PBOC) injected zero reverse repos.

The PBOC flexibly uses the short-term liquidity tool to fine-tune cash conditions in the country's banking system.

Reuters

PBOCreverse repo

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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