China central bank reverse repo volume at zero for first time since June

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China's central bank adds to gold reserves for 21st month running
07-08-2026 17:20 HKT
China's July forex reserves rise less than expected
07-08-2026 17:13 HKT
China's central bank pledges timely policy tool adjustment
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China sets overnight reverse repo rate steady at 1.25pc, sources say
29-07-2026 11:16 HKT
China's new bank loans in June rise less than expected
15-07-2026 15:26 HKT
China's central bank bought gold for 20th month
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China's forex reserves fall more than expected in June
07-07-2026 16:10 HKT
Andy Lau awarded honorary doctorate by HKBU
15 hours ago