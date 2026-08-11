China central bank reverse repo volume at zero for first time since June

China's central bank said the volume of its seven-day reverse repo in open market operations was zero on Tuesday, in response to demand from primary dealers, according to an online statement.

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It was the first time since June that the People's Bank of China (PBOC) injected zero reverse repos.

The PBOC flexibly uses the short-term liquidity tool to fine-tune cash conditions in the country's banking system.

Reuters