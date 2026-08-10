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FINANCE

Hong Kong, Dubai financial regulators co-host climate finance conference in Sept

FINANCE
20 hours ago
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Ms Danielle Bistacchi, Sustainability Director, Middle East, Emperor; Mr Darryl Chan, Deputy Chief Executive, Hong Kong Monetary Authority; and Mr Mark Steward, Chief Executive, Dubai Financial Services Authority, share their views on igniting climate finance through innovation. (photo: Hong Kong Monetary Authority)
Ms Danielle Bistacchi, Sustainability Director, Middle East, Emperor; Mr Darryl Chan, Deputy Chief Executive, Hong Kong Monetary Authority; and Mr Mark Steward, Chief Executive, Dubai Financial Services Authority, share their views on igniting climate finance through innovation. (photo: Hong Kong Monetary Authority)

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) and the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) announced on Monday that the third edition of their Joint Climate Finance Conference will take place on September 10 in Hong Kong, aiming for the continued development of climate finance across Asia and the Middle East.

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The conference will convene corporate leaders, investors and policymakers to explore partnerships, financing solutions and innovations for green transition, featuring keynote addresses, fireside chats, talks, and panel discussions in Hong Kong and Dubai, both recognized as international financial centers.

"As global uncertainty challenges green transition, leading sustainable finance hubs like Hong Kong and Dubai must align to drive capital towards real-world solutions, " Eddie Yue Wai-man, chief executive of the HKMA said, "We are excited to facilitate the cross-regional dialogue and look forward to moving beyond discussion to unlock tangible business and investment opportunities.”  

Mark Steward, chief executive of the DFSA added that the conference reflects the strong partnership between the DFSA and the HKMA for collaboration.

The conference is one of the main events of the Hong Kong Green Week 2026, and is supported by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (0388) and Nasdaq Dubai.

Yu Yan Pui

HKMADFSADubaiHongKong

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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