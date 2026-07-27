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FINANCE

HKMA launches whitepaper on quantum preparedness of banking sector

FINANCE
2 hours ago
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Carmen Chu, Executive Director (Banking Supervision) of the HKMA, delivers opening remarks at FiNETech8, announcing the first Quantum Preparedness Index. HKMA
Carmen Chu, Executive Director (Banking Supervision) of the HKMA, delivers opening remarks at FiNETech8, announcing the first Quantum Preparedness Index. HKMA

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) has launched a whitepaper on quantum preparedness of the banking sector, together with the first Quantum Preparedness Index, and relevant support measures for the industry.

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The whitepaper and the QPI, revealed at the eighth edition of the FiNETech series, were developed under the HKMA’s fintech promotion blueprint, with the aim of enhancing the banking sector’s understanding of the implications of quantum computing and supporting early preparation for quantum-related cyber risks, the regulator said.

The whitepaper covers a survey conducted in early 2026, which suggests that awareness of quantum-related developments is building across the sector, and based on the survey findings, the HKMA released the first QPI. 

As a forward-looking benchmark, the QPI is assessed across four key dimensions: awareness, planning, pilots and practical preparedness.

The initial QPI score is 2.3 on a 10-point scale, reflecting that the sector is at an early stage of preparedness and currently focused on laying the foundation for the quantum era, the HKMA said.

During the transition to post-quantum cryptography (PQC), banks should also continuously enhance their cyber resilience, tech maturity and innovation capabilities, it noted.

Regarding the current state of play, around 68 percent of the banks surveyed demonstrate awareness or are progressing to planning or piloting stages, while 32 percent have not yet embarked upon their transition journey. 

Furthermore, preparedness for the transition to PQC remains uneven, with around half of the banks surveyed having no formal post-quantum planning in place.

The survey also indicates that, while quantum computing is still in its initial phase, some banks have started to engage with both the opportunities and implications of quantum technologies, albeit practical implementation remains limited. 

Around half of surveyed banks reported that quantum computing had been discussed at board level and about one-third of all surveyed banks indicated that they had already begun exploring or piloting quantum-related initiatives.

The HKMA said it will continue to support the banking sector’s PQC transition, with the aim of achieving full sectoral readiness by 2030 through practical guidance, training and industry engagement. 

Relevant measures include:

  • A PQC toolkit, to be co-developed in collaboration with the School of Business and Management of The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology and the industry, designed to assist banks in identifying priorities for transition planning and enhancing cryptographic agility; and
  • A series of workshops to help banks build capability, strengthen preparedness for PQC, and explore the potential future use of quantum technologies in a responsible manner.
HKMAwhitepaperquantumbanking

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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