Singapore Exchange rings up record earnings, caps year with additional one-off dividend             

Bourse operator Singapore Exchange (SGX) reported record full-year earnings on Thursday on growth across its businesses, while also proposing a one-off additional dividend.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Singapore's equity market has gained this year after the Monetary Authority of Singapore launched a programme to revive listings and improve liquidity.

"Growth was broad-based, with our cash equities business leading the way and our foreign exchange and commodities pillars reaching new volume highs," said Loh Boon Chye, Chief Executive Officer of SGX Group.

A broader rotation of global capital toward Asian safe-haven assets amid dollar volatility has also helped, with the Straits Times Index hitting repeated record highs during the year.

The city-state's bourse operator hosted 21 equity listings, up from six a year earlier, raising S$4.1 billion (HK$25.1 billion).

SGX said its IPO pipeline includes companies in sectors such as digital infrastructure, healthcare and consumer.

Full-year net revenue from equities-cash segment rose 28.1 percent and accounted for more than a third of the group's net revenue which rose 13.9 percent to an all-time high of S$1.15 billion.

Its annual net revenue from fixed income, currencies and commodities (FICC) increased 17 percent to S$376 million, accounting for nearly 25.5 percent of group's net revenue.

The company proposed a final quarterly dividend of 11.5 Singapore cents per share, higher than 10.5 SG cents apiece declared last year.

Gains from capital recycling enabled SGX to propose a one-off additional dividend of 12.5 Singapore cents per share.

SGX said it expects expenses to increase by 6 percent to 8 percent and record capital expenditure of S$100 million in fiscal 2027, as it continues to invest in technology to support future growth.

Singapore Exchange posted full-year adjusted net profit of S$759.5 million, compared with S$609.5 million reported a year ago.

Reuters