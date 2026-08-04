logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Hugging Face chief executive says China leads AI race and may catch up to US within this year

FINANCE
31 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Visitors stand near a sign of artificial intelligence at an AI robot booth at Security China, an exhibition on public safety and security, in Beijing, China June 7, 2023. REUTERS/Florence Lo
Visitors stand near a sign of artificial intelligence at an AI robot booth at Security China, an exhibition on public safety and security, in Beijing, China June 7, 2023. REUTERS/Florence Lo

AI firm Hugging Face chief executive Clément Delangue said China may catch up to US model makers within this year, as it is leading the AI race and dominating the open-weight AI model field with its open-weighted models, 

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Delangue said on Monday that the force driving this change is the open, collaborative, and sharing ecosystem of Chinese companies, while US model developers are “building in silos” and risk falling behind.

Open-weighted models refer to AI models whose trained parameters are publicly available, allowing the public to download and freely modify. 

Unlike open-source models, open-weighted models typically do not disclose the original training data and underlying code.

An OpenAI agent went rogue in an isolated testing environment and hacked Hugging Face last month, raising concerns over security amidst the age of AI tools in daily lives. 

Delangue described the incident as an engineering error, and Hugging Face used a Chinese open-source AI model to counter the attack. 

He mentioned that the company maintains a "healthy collaboration" with OpenAI and praised OpenAI as "good partners".

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
The exterior of Marco Polo Hongkong Hotel, one of Harbour Centre Development assets.
Harbour Centre Development's underlying net profit climbs to HK$99m in first half
FINANCE
55 mins ago
Japan, US likely to intervene again if yen resumes slide, ex-BOJ official says
FINANCE
1 hour ago
A person waves a flag of South Korea as police stand guard outside the National Assembly ahead of the inauguration of South Korea's President Lee Jae-myung in Seoul on June 4, 2025. AFP
South Korea vows to soothe stock market volatility as ETF boom slows
FINANCE
1 hour ago
Shein seeks US$30-US$40 billion valuation for August Hong Kong IPO, sources say
FINANCE
1 hour ago
Two HSBC bank logos are displayed on an office building in Mexico City, Mexico, July 25, 2025. REUTERS
HSBC sets US$1 billion buyback after profit beat on boost from rates and wealth
FINANCE
1 hour ago
Sing Tao
Hang Seng Index falls below 26,000 points at noon on Tuesday
FINANCE
3 hours ago
People walk at a shopping area of Shinjuku in Tokyo, Japan, September 11, 2025. REUTERS
Japan's economy minister offers sanguine view on inflation
FINANCE
4 hours ago
REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Democratic US states sue to challenge Trump's latest tariffs
FINANCE
5 hours ago
Sing Tao
Hang Seng Index falls below 26,000 points in early trading on Tuesday
FINANCE
5 hours ago
Photo: Reuters
Palantir raises annual revenue forecast on strong demand from US government, commercial customers
FINANCE
11 hours ago
Four former CHANEL staff jailed for 4 to 7 years for stealing over 700 luxury items set for destruction
NEWS
03-08-2026 15:06 HKT
Observatory says Tropical Cyclone Dolphin weakens gradually, forecast of hot weather
NEWS
17 hours ago
HK-named Typhoon Dolphin surges to new strength, neighboring system likely in its grasp
NEWS
02-08-2026 15:14 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.