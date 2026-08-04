Hugging Face chief executive says China leads AI race and may catch up to US within this year

AI firm Hugging Face chief executive Clément Delangue said China may catch up to US model makers within this year, as it is leading the AI race and dominating the open-weight AI model field with its open-weighted models,

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Delangue said on Monday that the force driving this change is the open, collaborative, and sharing ecosystem of Chinese companies, while US model developers are “building in silos” and risk falling behind.

Open-weighted models refer to AI models whose trained parameters are publicly available, allowing the public to download and freely modify.

Unlike open-source models, open-weighted models typically do not disclose the original training data and underlying code.

An OpenAI agent went rogue in an isolated testing environment and hacked Hugging Face last month, raising concerns over security amidst the age of AI tools in daily lives.

Delangue described the incident as an engineering error, and Hugging Face used a Chinese open-source AI model to counter the attack.

He mentioned that the company maintains a "healthy collaboration" with OpenAI and praised OpenAI as "good partners".