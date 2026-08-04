Forbes Asia's Best Under A Billion 2026 list features 34 mainland and HK firms

Forbes Asia released its 2026 Best Under A Billion list on Tuesday, highlighting 200 top-performing publicly listed small and mid-sized companies in the Asia-Pacific region, with 28 Chinese firms and six Hong Kong firms appearing on the list.

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The Best Under A Billion list selected 200 publicly listed companies out of more than 19,000 publicly traded companies in the Asia-Pacific region with annual sales above US$10 million(HK$78 million) and below US$1 billion.

As in previous years, China accounts for the largest share of the list with 28 companies, including high-precision tool maker Guangdong Dtech Technology(1377) and semiconductor firm Hangzhou Chang Chuan Technology.

Six Hong Kong firms are listed, such as Fameglow(3774), which operates specialized medical aesthetic clinics across Hong Kong, and Infinity Development(0640), which manufactures and sells adhesives for electronics and industrial products.

Meanwhile, India ranks a close second with 27. The number of Malaysian firms more than doubled to 19, with over half benefiting from the country’s AI infrastructure boom.

Forbes Asia mentioned that the lineup is dominated by businesses that are in step with the fast-evolving tech sector and the global AI boom. Software companies as well as suppliers of key electronic components and tools for semiconductors account for 25 percent of those who qualified.

It added that others are capitalizing on the accelerating adoption of EVs and renewable energy by meeting the industries’ growing demand for specialized equipment and services.