logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Forbes Asia's Best Under A Billion 2026 list features 34 mainland and HK firms

FINANCE
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
from its official website.
from its official website.

Forbes Asia released its 2026 Best Under A Billion list on Tuesday, highlighting 200 top-performing publicly listed small and mid-sized companies in the Asia-Pacific region, with 28 Chinese firms and six Hong Kong firms appearing on the list. 

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The Best Under A Billion list selected 200 publicly listed companies out of more than 19,000 publicly traded companies in the Asia-Pacific region with annual sales above US$10 million(HK$78 million) and below US$1 billion. 

As in previous years, China accounts for the largest share of the list with 28 companies, including high-precision tool maker Guangdong Dtech Technology(1377) and semiconductor firm Hangzhou Chang Chuan Technology. 

Six Hong Kong firms are listed, such as Fameglow(3774), which operates specialized medical aesthetic clinics across Hong Kong, and Infinity Development(0640), which manufactures and sells adhesives for electronics and industrial products.

Meanwhile, India ranks a close second with 27. The number of Malaysian firms more than doubled to 19, with over half benefiting from the country’s AI infrastructure boom. 

Forbes Asia mentioned that the lineup is dominated by businesses that are in step with the fast-evolving tech sector and the global AI boom. Software companies as well as suppliers of key electronic components and tools for semiconductors account for 25 percent of those who qualified. 

It added that others are capitalizing on the accelerating adoption of EVs and renewable energy by meeting the industries’ growing demand for specialized equipment and services.

 

Forbes AsiaBest Under A Billion listAsia Pacific

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Nissin Foods Holdings president Koki Ando, a son of instant noodle inventor Momofuku Ando, looks at a display of instant noodle packages from various countries at the opening of a cup noodle museum in Yokohama, suburban Tokyo, on September 17, 2011. Japan's Nissin Foods opened a cup noodle museum on September 17 charting the history of the speedy snack where visitors even get the chance to create their own tasty version. About 500 adults and children queued up before the museum opened in the port city of Yo
Nissin Foods' operating profit rises 28.1 pc to 1.68 billion yen
FINANCE
12 mins ago
Traffic signs in front of the Bank of Japan building in Tokyo, Japan, June 15, 2026. REUTERS
Japan may not have intervened in FX market on Monday despite yen's surge, BOJ data suggests
FINANCE
17 mins ago
Hong Kong's retail sales up by 4.6 percent in June, misses expectations
FINANCE
47 mins ago
Hang Seng Bank and HSBC
HSBC reiterates no layoffs after Hang Seng privatization
FINANCE
49 mins ago
Sing Tao
Hang Seng Index dips below 26,000 points on Tuesday, HSBC down 1 percent
FINANCE
1 hour ago
Alibaba, Baidu-backed 3D modeling startup Vast plans Hong Kong IPO, Bloomberg reports
FINANCE
1 hour ago
Visitors stand near a sign of artificial intelligence at an AI robot booth at Security China, an exhibition on public safety and security, in Beijing, China June 7, 2023. REUTERS/Florence Lo
Hugging Face chief executive says China leads AI race and may catch up to US within this year
FINANCE
2 hours ago
The exterior of Marco Polo Hongkong Hotel, one of Harbour Centre Development assets.
Harbour Centre Development's underlying net profit climbs to HK$99m in first half
FINANCE
2 hours ago
Japan, US likely to intervene again if yen resumes slide, ex-BOJ official says
FINANCE
3 hours ago
A person waves a flag of South Korea as police stand guard outside the National Assembly ahead of the inauguration of South Korea's President Lee Jae-myung in Seoul on June 4, 2025. AFP
South Korea vows to soothe stock market volatility as ETF boom slows
FINANCE
3 hours ago
Four former CHANEL staff jailed for 4 to 7 years for stealing over 700 luxury items set for destruction
NEWS
03-08-2026 15:06 HKT
Observatory says Tropical Cyclone Dolphin weakens gradually, forecast of hot weather
NEWS
19 hours ago
HK-named Typhoon Dolphin surges to new strength, neighboring system likely in its grasp
NEWS
02-08-2026 15:14 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.