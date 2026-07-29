Hang Seng Index shines on Wednesday’s market open

Hang Seng Index rose to above 25,400 at the market open on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The benchmark Hang Seng Index rose 176 points, or 0.7 percent, to 25,487 points.

Tech gauge increased 1.02 percent to 4,778 points.

Among the tech heavyweights, Alibaba (9988) and Tencent (0700) gained 1.7 percent and 1.3 percent, respectively. Xiaomi (1810) rose 1.5 percent, Baidu (9888) rose, and Meituan (3690) rose around 1.3 percent, and JD.com went up by 0.73 percent.

Lenovo (0992) fell 1.79 percent as the worst-performing blue chip.

Consumer cyclical stock Li Auto gained 4.47 percent, making it the best-performing blue chip. Biotech and healthcare stocks, BeOne Medicines (6160) and WuXi Biologics (2269), rose around 2.3 percent. CSPC Pharmaceutical (1093) rose 1.3 percent.