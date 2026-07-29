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FINANCE

Hang Seng Index shines on Wednesday’s market open

FINANCE
57 mins ago

by

Gloria Leung

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Hang Seng Index rose to above 25,400 at the market open on Wednesday. 

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index rose 176 points, or 0.7 percent, to 25,487 points. 

Tech gauge increased 1.02 percent to 4,778 points. 

Among the tech heavyweights, Alibaba (9988) and Tencent (0700) gained 1.7 percent and 1.3 percent, respectively. Xiaomi (1810) rose 1.5 percent, Baidu (9888) rose, and Meituan (3690) rose around 1.3 percent, and JD.com went up by 0.73 percent. 

Lenovo (0992) fell 1.79 percent as the worst-performing blue chip. 

Consumer cyclical stock Li Auto gained 4.47 percent, making it the best-performing blue chip. Biotech and healthcare stocks, BeOne Medicines (6160) and WuXi Biologics (2269), rose around 2.3 percent. CSPC Pharmaceutical (1093) rose 1.3 percent.

Hong KongHang Seng IndexHSItech

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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