Hang Seng Index inches up by midday break, SMIC jumps over 8pc

Hong Kong stocks rose slightly by noon on Tuesday, led by an 8 percent gain of SMIC (0981).

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index increased by 7 points, or 0.03 percent, to 25,150 at noon.

The Hang Seng Tech Index also went up 1.83 percent to 4,838 points at noon.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index was up 0.62 percent at 3,819 points, and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange Component Index climbed 3.41 percent to 14,074 points at the midday close.