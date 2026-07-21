Hang Seng Index inches up by midday break, SMIC jumps over 8pc

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Citi upgrades China to overweight and lowers South Korea to neutral
20-07-2026 12:58 HKT
Hang Seng Index jumps 500 points by noon
20-07-2026 12:09 HKT
Hong Kong shares open higher, Alibaba rises 3pc
20-07-2026 10:27 HKT
Hong Kong stocks rose slightly by noon on Tuesday, led by an 8 percent gain of SMIC (0981).
The benchmark Hang Seng Index increased by 7 points, or 0.03 percent, to 25,150 at noon.
The Hang Seng Tech Index also went up 1.83 percent to 4,838 points at noon.
In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index was up 0.62 percent at 3,819 points, and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange Component Index climbed 3.41 percent to 14,074 points at the midday close.