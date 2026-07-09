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FINANCE

Uniqlo owner Fast Retailing sees 33.6pc profit leap in nine months

FINANCE
28 mins ago

by

Raine Fung

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Shoppers look around for clothes at a Fast Retailing's Uniqlo store in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS
Shoppers look around for clothes at a Fast Retailing's Uniqlo store in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS

The operator of the Uniqlo clothing brand, Japan's Fast Retailing (6288) saw a 33.6 percent year-on-year profit leap to 592.7 billion yen (HK$28.6 billion), as the company announced its financial results for the first nine months of its 2026 fiscal year, with expectations to achieve a record performance of 3.97 trillion yen for the full year.

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For the nine-month period ended May 31, 2026, the company’s revenue totaled 3.07 trillion yen, a 17.1 percent jump from the same period last year. 

Fast Retailing recorded 43.8 billion yen under finance income net of costs. Profit before income taxes rose 26.5 percent to 658.2 billion yen, and profit attributable to owners rose 25.6 percent to 426 billion yen.

The company now expects to achieve a record performance of 3.97 trillion yen, a 16.7 percent rise compared with the actual total from the previous year.

 

UNIQLOprofitrevenue

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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